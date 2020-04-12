Minn. Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich wins Hobey Baker; Maine’s Jeremy Swayman named top goalie

Perunovich was second in the nation with 34 assists and had six goals in 34 games, becoming the first defenseman to lead the National Collegiate Hockey Association in scoring. He was drafted by the Blues in the second round in 2018.

Perunovich, a junior from Hibbing, Minn., who recently signed with the St. Louis Blues, edged North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman for the award. Not surprisingly, Swayman was honored with the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top college goalie.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Saturday night as college hockey’s top player, becoming the Bulldogs' record sixth recipient.

Perunovich joined Tom Kurvers (1984). Bill Watson (1985), Chris Marinucci (1994), Junior Lessard (2004), and Jack Connolly (2012) in the Bulldogs’ Hobey Baker club.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled," Perunovich said. “Five other Bulldogs have won this prestigious award, so it is just a privilege to join them.”

Swayman was 18-11-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. He recently signed with the Boston Bruins.

The undrafted Kawaguchi had 15 goals and 30 assists in 33 games. He’s returning to North Dakota for his senior season.

The season was canceled March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The award announcement was originally set for Friday night on the eve of the NCAA championship game in Detroit, where Perunovich and the Bulldogs hoped to play for a third straight title.

The award is named in honor of Baker, the former Princeton hockey and football star who was World War I fighter pilot. He was killed in a plane crash in France after he was scheduled to return home.

Swayman was drafted in the fourth round by the Bruins in 2017 and signed an entry-level contract in March. While with Maine this season, he faced more shots than any goalie in the nation, and finished with the second-best save percentage. The native of Anchorage, Alaska, native started 33 of 34 games and played all but seven minutes. He led Maine to an 18-11-5 record and earned the Walter Brown Award given to the top American-born player in New England.

The All-America teams were also announced, with Swayman leading a host of New England honorees on the East squad, which were selected by the American Hockey Coaches Association. Joining him on the first team were BU defenseman David Farrance, Harvard defenseman Jack Rathbone, Providence forward Jack Dugan, and UMass forward John Leonard, who led the nation in goals (27).

Dugan was the NCAA’s scoring champ (10-42-52), also leading the nation in assists (42), points per game (1.53), and power-play points (22).

The second team included Sacred Heart defenseman Mike Lee, Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese, Sacred Heart forward Jason Cotton, and Northeastern forward Tyler Madden.