Paul Pierce shut out in H-O-R-S-E competition

Chicago’s Zach LaVine beat Paul Pierce Sunday in the quarterfinals of ESPN’s NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge.
In the third of four quarterfinals that pitted a cross-section of basketball stars against each other, Pierce was shut out, as he didn’t post a single letter on LaVine.
The former Celtics’ legend was shooting on his outdoor court at his home in Southern California, while LaVine was at his residence in Washington state.
“I’m going to give credit to him. He was very creative today,” Pierce told ESPN after LaVine wrapped up the win. “I take my hat off to him.”
Other winners included Memphis’s Mike Conley and former Celtics guard Chauncey Billups.
The semifinals and finals will take place Thursday on ESPN.
