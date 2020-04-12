Paul Pierce shut out in H-O-R-S-E competition

Chicago’s Zach LaVine beat Paul Pierce Sunday in the quarterfinals of ESPN’s NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge.

In the third of four quarterfinals that pitted a cross-section of basketball stars against each other, Pierce was shut out, as he didn’t post a single letter on LaVine.

The former Celtics’ legend was shooting on his outdoor court at his home in Southern California, while LaVine was at his residence in Washington state.