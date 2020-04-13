ABC’s George Stephanopoulos positive for coronavirus but feels well

NEW YORK — “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free.

The ABC newsman revealed his diagnosis on the show, telling co-host Robin Roberts that, “I feel fine.”

Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, had come down with COVID-19 and tweeted that she's “never been sicker.” Her husband has been taking care of her, their children and doing his TV job in the interim.