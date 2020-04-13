‘Belgravia’ can fill your ‘Downton’ craving, but it’s not as rich

I gobbled up Julian Fellowes’s latest, “Belgravia,” but not because it is so good. It is just OK, largely because the storyline — based on Fellowes’s 1840s-set novel of the same title — is a bit obvious and under-baked, particularly the extremely flat “downstairs” servant material. It’s a Dickensian-styled story in some ways, with an emerging secret from the past and shades of “Great Expectations” and “Oliver Twist,” but it’s also fairly flat and soapy.

I gobbled it up because it suits my taste for escape at the moment, as the pandemic darkens everyone’s lives. “Belgravia” is gorgeously appointed, it’s romantic enough, it’s grounded in the manners of a far more delicate time when everyone stood six-feet apart lest they bump hands, and it does what Fellowes’s “Downton Abbey” did, in a deeper and more engaging way, as it explores the differences between the entitlement of old money and the scrappier personalities of new money. There’s a large estate at stake, and there are a few reputations in the offing. It offers a mild six-episode escape, basically, even if it doesn’t reach the heights of what we think of as quality TV these days.