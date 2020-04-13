Matt Damon is waiting out the coronavirus lockdown in Ireland, and locals are loving it

Residents of the seaside town of Dalkey, Ireland, have found a new way to pass time during lockdown: Spot Matt Damon.

Multiple Irish news outlets report the actor was abroad ahead of filming “The Last Duel” — Ridley Scott’s historical drama that reunites Damon and Ben Affleck in a medieval trial-by-combat — when the country went on lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 27.

Damon has since been spotted out in the picturesque town of Dalkey, south of Dublin, by residents who are eager to discuss their new local celebrity.

“Matt Damon just jogged past me, going up Killiney Hill. He’s actually tall enough; normally those lads are tiny,” one man told the Irish Mirror on March 31.

And naturally, there are rumors. One claims that the 49-year-old actor will team up with Irish singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh for a duet of “A Spaceman Came Traveling” for charity, according to “impeccable sources” for The Irish Times. Other unnamed sources tell the publication the “Contagion” star will curate the upcoming Dalkey Book Festival.

Pre-social distancing, encounters occurred at Dalkey’s Corner Note Café (“I did catch the American accent but other than that he was just like any other customer,” owner Mary Caviston told the Mail on Sunday) and Finnegan’s pub, where locals say Damon had a pint while wearing a Patriots shirt. Ouzos Steak and Seafood posted a photo of Damon’s visit on their Facebook page, adding: “Thanks to @matt_damon_official for dropping into Ouzos Dalkey, Dublin, Ireland to approach our owner, @hicham_raouf_ to discuss his idea for another film here in Ireland.”

It didn’t take long for the country to embrace Damon as one of their own. A photo of Damon carrying a SuperValu shopping bag (Ireland’s largest chain grocer) is currently spreading national glee (and memes), as locals proclaim: “He’s one of us now.”

A request for comment from Damon’s rep was not returned at the time of publication.