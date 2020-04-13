What’s a ‘Fleabag’ fan to do?

A. Oh yes indeed, there are a number of “Fleabag”-like shows, in that they’re intimate, honest portraits of women going through something profound, with humor, drama, and a compelling lead actress. They’re memoir-esque, and they zero in on small moments. First off, though, I should tell you that “Fleabag” is now available in its original form , as a one-woman stage show by Waller-Bridge, for $5 on Amazon. The fee to watch the filmed theatrical version will benefit pandemic charities.

Q. I loved “Fleabag,” like everybody else. Phoebe Waller-Bridge made me laugh and cry, plus it was short! Are there other shows like it out there?

These shows have been among my big favorites in the past few years. “Back to Life,” which is on Showtime, is from some of the “Fleabag” producers, and it’s a six-episode gem. Daisy Haggard (she was the sourpuss head of network comedy on “Episodes”) co-wrote and stars in this bittersweet, beautifully told story of a woman just out of prison after 18 years and living with her parents. She’s ready to get back to the business of life, but the people around her aren’t always ready to let her.

Amazon’s “One Mississippi” is a personal series from comic Tig Notaro (co-written with Diablo Cody) of a period when she dealt with breast cancer, the death of her mother, and a breakup. Notaro is low-key, her humor is bone-dry, and her pain and healing are deep throughout. She lives with her stepfather and her brother, and family secrets emerge that stir up trouble — but bring the characters closer together. Both six-episode seasons are worthy, with a Louis C.K.-like story line in the second one (he helped usher Notaro into the mainstream).

“Shrill” on Hulu is a great look into the coming of age of Aidy Bryant’s Annie, who constantly deals with other people’s judgment of her weight. The first six-episode season was lovely (I haven’t had a chance to see the second), as Annie finds some self-esteem, despite the wishes of her boyfriend, her boss (a funny John Cameron Mitchell), and, basically, the American public. “The Bisexual,” also on Hulu, is one of my favorite unknown comedies. It’s a fresh twist on the coming-out story, as a lesbian named Leila (played by writer-director Desiree Akhavan) realizes she is bisexual, much to the chagrin of her long-term partner. The six episodes are warm explorations into sexual stereotypes and identity, and I’m so glad I saw it.

“Feel Good,” which recently came to Netflix, is Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical story of her history as an addict and being involved with a “straight” woman. Big added plus in this smart six-episode tale: Lisa Kudrow costars as Mae’s mother. And finally, I want to remind you of three shows focusing on women’s lives that I’ve written about a lot, shows that are practically mainstream compared with those above: Issa Rae’s winning “Insecure” on HBO, Pamela Adlon’s poignant “Better Things” on FX, and Natasha Lyonne’s clever “Russian Doll” on Netflix, all of which are thoroughly entertaining and, ultimately, moving.

