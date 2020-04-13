For out of work techies, job hunting becomes a full-time scramble

“I was a little worried because TripAdvisor had recent layoffs, but I was reassured that my position was secure,” Utkarsh said. “I even read an article saying TripAdvisor was going to survive this crisis.”

The 22-year-old engineering student was offered the spot in August, and he accepted it in November. But as Utkarsh watched many companies announce layoffs and furloughs over the past few weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, he wondered what that meant for his position at the travel-focused Needham company.

Deepanshu Utkarsh started his senior year at Tufts University knowing that he had a full-time job at TripAdvisor waiting for him after graduation.

However, the morning after that, he got the phone call he was dreading: His job offer was rescinded.

“It was devastating," he said. “And now I am scrambling.”

Utkarsh is not alone — thousands of people in Massachusetts find themselves without a job during the pandemic as hundreds of companies cut workers and freeze hiring. The moves extend beyond the restaurant and hospitality industries and into the Boston area’s once-booming technology sector.

“It’s a sudden shock to the system,” said Jeanne Hopkins, who was laid off from the business travel company Lola.com. “Typically, it is gradual, but when you can see clearly that the business is in trouble, you have to make decisions that are surgical in order to save the patient.”

Hopkins lost her job when Lola.com laid off 34 employees in March. The former chief marketing officer said she now spends at least 40 hours a week looking for her next job, while also making reference calls for her former co-workers.

“It’s a full-time job to get another job,” she said. “I’m not sleeping great. I wake up in the middle of the night.”

While layoffs have hit multiple companies in the Boston-area tech sector, including catering firms ezCater and Alchemista, Hopkins has already landed several interviews, she said.

“I’ll be able to find another tech gig, but I’m concerned about people in hospitality, like at a hotel or restaurant,” she said. “Would I prefer to still be working at Lola? Yes. But given the circumstances, I consider my glass extremely half full.”

Meanwhile, Utkarsh has essentially put his online college course on hold while he spends five to eight hours a day job-hunting.

“I’m either studying for interviews, researching companies, or reaching out to people on LinkedIn or e-mail,” he said. “I have to fully commit to the job-search process.”

Samuel Kasten lost his job in Toast’s major round of layoffs last week. Toast, a heavily funded Boston company that sells software to the restaurant industry, was hit particularly hard as restaurants across the country were forced to shut their doors to help reduce the coronavirus’s spread.

The 24-year-old, who lives in the South End, said he never thought he’d be filing for unemployment assistance after just over a year at his first serious sales job.

“There is shock value to it,” Kasten said. “In the beginning I thought it was the same as the flu pandemic, and I was in the camp of not being worried about my job.”

Sean Grundy, chief executive of Bevi, a Boston startup that makes beverage machines for offices, said he’s hoping companies not directly affected by COVID-19 will hire the recently unemployed workers.

"We are going to see the market flooded with talent,” said Grundy, who laid off 33 employees in March. "We let go of a lot of people that I honestly would like to rehire, but I want to encourage other companies around Boston, particularly other startups, to snatch these people up.”

Kasten said he is hoping to find work at a tech startup that hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus.

“With the amount of layoffs . . . there has been an uptick in recruiters reaching out,” Kasten said. “A lot of my friends from Toast have already found things.”

But finding a new job, even in the tech sector, could be especially difficult for international workers.

Utkarsh, an international student from India, was depending on a work visa he had applied for, with TripAdvisor listed as his employer.

“I found out about TripAdvisor revoking the offer on March 27, but the deadline to apply for a work visa was March 31, and it’s a huge application,” he said.

Now, he said, he has to wait until next year to apply for a work visa with another company, so he’s being upfront with potential employers about his situation.

“This is crucial — if it doesn’t work out I basically have to leave and throw away my life here,” the college senior said.

And as unemployed workers navigate the job market, there are worries that offers may not come as quickly as interviews and references have been coming.

Hopkins is the primary wage-earner for her family and has twin daughters who are finishing their senior years of college. She said her health benefits will last through the end of May.

“You do feel the clock ticking,” she said. “We are not really spending money — we eat what we have in the refrigerator and the freezer — and we are taking it one step at a time.”

Bobby Pereira lost his job in sales at Toast last week, but for now he feels financially stable, thanks to what he said was a generous severance package.

“Between [severance] and the CARES Act, I surprisingly feel like I am in an OK place,” he said.

Pereira, a Chelsea resident, said he is trying to keep a positive outlook while he is at home spending time with his wife and young daughter.

“A lot of folks in the United States are feeling what it is like to be constricted, and that is exactly how other people across the world feel every single day of their lives,” he said. “They do not have access to food, they can’t travel, they are in crappy situations — but we are going to get through this.”

Anissa Gardizy