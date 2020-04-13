Mass. marijuana commissioner to step down in May

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the Commonwealth and proud of the historic work that I have done with my fellow first Commissioners and the amazing team of dedicated staff at the commission, led by Executive Director Shawn Collins,” Doyle wrote in a statement.

Doyle was appointed by Governor Charlie Baker, State Treasurer and Receiver General Deborah B. Goldberg, and Attorney General Maura Healey. She began her three-year term on Sept. 1, 2017.

Massachusetts marijuana commissioner Kay Doyle will step down in May to return to the private sector, the Cannabis Control Commission announced Monday.

“I am sad to leave, but very excited about the work I will be doing in the future. I am confident that the Commission will continue to regulate adult use and medical use of cannabis in a manner that focuses on public health, safety, equity, and sustainability,” she said.

Doyle — who previously worked as an attorney focusing on medical marijuana, land-use law, and environmental law — has “championed the interests of patients, farmers, small businesses, and veterans,” the commission wrote in a statement.

Among other things, Doyle co-authored a host community agreement report, identifying issues that applicants were having while negotiating the mandatory contracts with local municipalities.

“It has been an incredible privilege to work with Commissioner Kay Doyle since 2017,” Commission Chairman Steven Hoffman said in a statement. “Kay was instrumental in the development of our regulatory framework, ensuring that provisions were thoughtful and intentional in reducing the industry’s environmental impact and developing pathways for small businesses, farmers, veterans, and equity applicants. She has left an indelible mark on our legal cannabis market, and I look forward to seeing her continue success in the private sector.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.