Amesbury man arrested after allegedly drunk driving, causing car to go airborne, rollover in N.H.

An Amesbury man was arrested after he allegedly lost control of his car while driving drunk in New Hampshire, causing it to go airborne and rollover several times early Monday, State Police said.

At 1:05 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Weare Road in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. An investigation allegedly found that Kevin Snow, 33, was traveling northbound from Seabrook in a 2012 Honda Accord while speeding just before the crash.

Snow began to lose control of the car by 35 Weare Road and drove off the right side of the road, officials said. The car then went airborne and rolled over “several times” until stopping in the front yard at 39 Weare Road.