Amesbury man arrested after allegedly drunk driving, causing car to go airborne, rollover in N.H.

An Amesbury man was arrested after he allegedly lost control of his car while driving drunk in New Hampshire, causing it to go airborne and rollover several times early Monday, State Police said.
At 1:05 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Weare Road in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. An investigation allegedly found that Kevin Snow, 33, was traveling northbound from Seabrook in a 2012 Honda Accord while speeding just before the crash.
Snow began to lose control of the car by 35 Weare Road and drove off the right side of the road, officials said. The car then went airborne and rolled over “several times” until stopping in the front yard at 39 Weare Road.
Snow was trapped in the car for a short period of time, officials said. He was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. An investigation found that speeding and physical impairment were contributing factors in the accident, and Snow was arrested at the hospital.
While being treated at the hospital, “additional injuries” were discovered, officials said. Snow was brought by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are critical but no life-threatening.
Snow is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct, officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court May 28.
