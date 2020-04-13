Body found in burning car in Sharon

A person was found dead in a burning car in Sharon early Monday, Sharon police said in a statement.
Officers were called to Edge Hill Road for a report of an accident at about 12:45 a.m., police said. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle that was completely engulfed in flames.
A body was discovered inside the car after Sharon firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze, police said.
Police have not yet identified the victim and the incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
