Drawing hope from a story of polio, holy water, and a lime rickey

During this Easter season, when I remain stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, I couldn’t help but think of both my mother and her battle with polio.

My mother loved Easter - the bass notes of the St. Philip’s church organ, the pungent aroma of an Easter lily, the tang of mustard on an Easter ham.

The story is as much a part of our family lore as that trip to Scarborough Beach when my parents met, or that Greenville backyard baseball game when I swung, let go of the bat, and sliced open my sister’s cheek.

It was 1952. The United States was experiencing the worst outbreak of polio in the nation's history. Of the 57,628 cases reported that year, 3,145 people died and 21,269 were left with mild to disabling paralysis.

My mother, known then as Dorothy Reall, was one of the survivors. At age 12, she headed off to summer camp at Camp Hoffman, a Girl Scouts camp in South Kingstown, near the University of Rhode Island.

She came back with polio. She often recalled how unbearably tired she had felt at camp. Eventually, it reached a point that she could not swallow.

She ended up in what was then Chapin Hospital, now part of the Providence College campus. And from the way it sounded in the retelling, it seemed like she might not make it.

The turning point came when Father Dyer came to visit her in the hospital. He brought a cup of holy water -- which he had blessed. The nurses told the priest not to bother -- the patient could not swallow.

But the priest assured them she would be able to drink this water. And she did.

In fact, after she downed the Lord’s water, her father ran out to buy her another heavenly drink -- a lime rickey. And that concoction -- half-tart, half-sweet -- became her favorite treat throughout the rest of her life.

Polio did not leave her unscathed. The muscles at the base of her left thumb withered, never to return. She suffered from bouts of fatigue.

But physical therapy helped restore her health, and the experience inspired her.

She studied physical therapy at the University of Connecticut, graduating with honors in 1962. And she worked for 25 years as a physical therapist at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, in North Providence.

Also, she ended up going dancing at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet with Gene Fitzpatrick, the guy she had met at Scarborough. And they ended up getting married, raising a redheaded journalist and a teacher with a faint scar on her left cheek.

My mother died in May 2009, at age 68.

Without a doubt, this latest epidemic is going to shape and scar the lives of many Rhode Islanders. But on this Easter, I find hope in my mother’s story. And I find myself in need of a lime rickey.

