Maine reports most single-day coronavirus cases, bringing total to 698

Three long-term care facilities in the state have seen outbreaks in recent days, officials said. In Waldo County, Tall Pines has reported 23 cases, including 19 residents and four staff members, two of whom have died. In Scarborough, the Maine Veterans’ Home has reported 32 cases, including 26 residents and six staff members. In Augusta, the Center for Health and Rehabilitation has reported 55 cases, including 41 residents and 14 staff members.

Of the total cases, 48 of the new cases are tied to long-term care facilities throughout the state, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC. Thirty-five of those cases were in residents of the facilities.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported an additional 65 cases of coronavirus — the largest single-day tally since the pandemic began — bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to 698.

“The bulk of those who have been tested [at the facilities] are asymptomatic,” Shah said.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported Monday, officials said. The state’s death toll remains at 19.

Of the total cases in the state, 273 patients have recovered from the illness and 124 have been hospitalized, including 61 people who are currently hospitalized, officials said. Of those currently hospitalized, 22 patients are in the ICU and 39 are in regular patient beds. Nine patients are currently on ventilators.

Of the 16 counties in Maine, all but Piscataquis have reported cases of the novel coronavirus, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most with 299 cases, followed by York with 151 cases and Kennebec with 78 cases.

The Maine CDC has received and processed 116 orders of personal protective equipment that will be shipped across the state Tuesday morning, Shah said. Of those orders, 77 will be sent to congregate care facilities.

Throughout Maine, 158 of 314 ICU beds are available for use, officials said. There are a total of 328 traditional ventilators 234 alternative ventilators in the state, with 283 traditional ventilators available for use.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.