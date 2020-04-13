More than 200 coronavirus cases reported at Cambridge nursing, assisted living facilities

The testing was reported by the Broad Institute, which last week launched a program with the city and Pro EMS ambulance service to test all residents and staff at the city’s seven skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, the statement said.

Cambridge officials said Monday that 212 people who reside or work in the city’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19.

Under the pilot program, all residents and staff are being tested twice in three-day periods, officials said.

The city said it does not currently have a breakdown available of the number of residents versus workers who tested positive over the weekend. The health department said it expects to report that information in the near future.

In addition to the positive cases at the nursing and assisted living homes, officials said, another 256 Cambridge residents already had tested positive for COVID-19 between early March and Sunday.

The city said Monday that state public health officials have been informed of the weekend test results at the facilities. The statement also said city officials are working with the nursing facilities to provide guidance on separating those who tested positive from people who tested negative.

City officials said they launched the pilot program at the seven nursing and assisted living facilities, in which all residents and staff are tested regardless of whether they have symptoms, because it’s the best way to assess the “true prevalence” of COVID-19 in these high-risk environments.

The facilities being tested under the program are the Cambridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Neville Center at Fresh Pond for Nursing & Rehabilitation, Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, Cadbury Commons, Neville Place, Cambridge House, and Youville House Assisted Living.

A breakdown of the number of positive tests at each home wasn’t immediately available.

“The goal of rapid identification of positive cases is to break the chain of transmission in these facilities and ultimately reduce the number of people who become infected,” said Claude A. Jacob, the city’s chief public health officer and director of the Cambridge Public Health Department, in Monday’s statement.

State data released Saturday showed the virus has killed at least 306 patients in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton reported that a nurse at the center, identified in a WCVB-TV report as Maria Krier, died Friday, two weeks after she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Krier had gone public with her concerns about the facility’s handling of the virus, saying she believed managers had no experience with infectious disease and that contributed to the spread of the virus.

