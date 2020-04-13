Orange Line mechanical problem causes 15 minute delays

A mechanical problem with a northbound Orange Line train caused delays up to 15 minutes during the Monday morning commute, according to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
The mechanical problems began at Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain, the MBTA said in a tweet at 10:54 a.m.
Orange Line: Delays of up to 15 minutes northbound due to a train with a mechanical problem at Stony Brook.— MBTA (@MBTA) April 13, 2020
The train was running by 11:02 a.m., according to the MBTA.
Orange Line Update Delays of up to 15 minutes northbound due to a train with an earlier mechanical problem at Stony Brook. The train is moving at this time.— MBTA (@MBTA) April 13, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.