Orange Line mechanical problem causes 15 minute delays

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated April 13, 2020, 58 minutes ago

A mechanical problem with a northbound Orange Line train caused delays up to 15 minutes during the Monday morning commute, according to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The mechanical problems began at Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain, the MBTA said in a tweet at 10:54 a.m.

The train was running by 11:02 a.m., according to the MBTA.

