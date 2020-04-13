Putting lipstick on a pig

Come to think of it, I’m actually twice the man I used to be.

To quote Kurt Cobain, I’m half the man I used to be.

I don’t know about you, but being cooped up in the house has done a number on me.

I’m enormous.

It looks like I ate Revere Beach but haven’t digested it.

If I was allowed to leave the house, people would come up to me and, at a proper social distance, say, “So sweet. When are you due?”

The sudden weight gain is hard to explain.

I walk every day.

From the couch to the fridge, at least 15 times.

Some lady on TV was talking about stress eating, then looked into the camera and shook her finger accusingly, saying, “During a pandemic, you need to count calories.”

Count calories? Lady, I’m counting the days.

Personal appearance must take a back seat to the imperative of staying socially isolated and safe. But I can’t believe how far I’ve sunk.

It didn’t help being a month overdue for a haircut.

I thought about giving myself a trim, but remembered that scene from “The Knick,” when Clive Owen tried to give himself an appendectomy. No thanks.

Still, my options were limited.

First, a stipulation: I love my wife.

She’s a great person, gifted with enormous empathy and compassion.

But this lockdown has tried her patience.

It’s mostly my fault. I annoy my wife.

I clear my throat constantly, which drives her crazy.

I snore.

I touch my face, unconsciously, all the time, which she says threatens not just my health but hers.

Whenever I scratch my head or nose or chin she yells, “Face!”

She does this 100 times a day, minimum.

The pandemic has given her superhuman powers.

I was in the bathroom, the door closed, and used the back of my hand to itch my nose and my wife yelled “Face!” from the living room.

Despite all this, in a moment of desperation or perhaps delirium, I agreed to let her cut my hair.

I’m at an age when hair grows only in places I don’t want it. No one can explain the inverse relationship between the hair on my head and that in my ears.

But, given enough time, even the hair on my head can get unwieldy.

Hair-length-wise, I was somewhere between Conway Twitty and Slobodan Milosevic.

So, displaying either recklessness or a misplaced belief in my wife’s innate abilities, I handed her a pair of scissors and said, “Have at it.”

In the 10 minutes it took to cut my hair, she said “Face!” approximately 300 times. Even when I picked hair from my eyes, which seemed especially unfair.

My wife is a highly-skilled physical therapist and has been known to take on and succeed in complex, challenging orthopedic cases.

But let’s just be charitable and acknowledge the skills associated with physical therapy do not necessarily translate to cutting hair.

My wife was far more sanguine about it.

“Oh,” she said, tilting her head from side to side, admiring her handiwork, “it’s not so bad.”

She handed me the hand mirror.

She was right. It was not so bad. It was really bad.

I’m no Einstein, but I kind of look like him now.

“You made me look fatter,” I said.

My wife sighed heavily, put the scissors down, muttered something about putting lipstick on a pig, then went back to the couch, where she has grown roots watching “Veep” and “The Americans.”

I went into the bedroom, to see how it looked on the big wall mirror. Whatever else I learn in this life, I know this much is true: You get what you pay for.

I was happy to learn British Prime Minister Boris Johnson beat the coronavirus and is recovering. We now have similar hairstyles.

Staring into the bedroom mirror, I put my hands on the sides of my head, and pressed, trying to make it all go away.

From the living room, a voice bellowed, “Face!”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.