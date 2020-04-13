Raimondo: R.I. sees 10 more coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 73 (Live updates)

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that Rhode Island now has nearly 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 73 people have died from the highly contagious disease.
The state’s 10 new deaths since Sunday marks a single-day high for virus-related casualties in Rhode Island, and the state added 311 new cases in the last day.
Stay with us here for minute-by-minute updates from the press conference.
- Governor Raimondo says 10 more people have died, bringing the state’s total to 73. There are 197 people in hospital.
- Raimondo says there are 311 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 2,976.
- There are 144,099 unemployment claims in Rhode Island, according to the Department of Labor and Training.
- Raimondo says Goldman Sachs is partnering with the state to provide $10 million in partially forgivable small business loans. You can apply here.
- Rhode Island is now averaging 2,068 coronavirus tests. Raimondo claims that makes Rhode Island third in the country behind New York and Louisiana on a per capita basis.
- Raimondo says the state it working to make “mobile testing" widely available. She says she expects to have an update later in the week.
- Raimondo says the testing at URI, RIC, and CCRI was closed today because of the poor weather. She expects that the sites will reopen tomorrow.
- Raimondo says distance learning is working for most Rhode Island families, but she acknowledged that “still not everyone has access” to the internet right now. She said the Rhode Island Foundation is partnering with the state to provide computers and WiFi hotspots to people in need.
- Raimondo said she expects to make an announcement about the rest of the school year later in the week.
- Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott says eight of the new deaths were associated with nursing homes.
- Dr. Alexander-Scott says approximately 55 of the deaths in Rhode Island are associated with nursing homes.
- Raimondo says the federal government should subsidize low-wage essential workers.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.