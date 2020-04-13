The rapid rise of coronavirus hospitalizations in R.I.

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think we can all agree that Andrea Bocelli saved Easter. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Weather warning: It’s already raining in Rhode Island, and the weather is expected to get much worse throughout the day. Coronavirus testing sites at URI, RIC, and CCRI are closed today, and National Grid says it’s preparing for many power outages across the region. Sounds like a good day too curl up and half-listen to an audiobook.

Advertisement

The latest on the coronavirus: Rhode Island is now up to 63 deaths associated with the contagious virus, and there are 2,665 confirmed cases in the state. Throughout the country, more than 22,000 people have died, and there are more than 557,000 cases.

The important thing to keep tracking this week: Hospitalizations.

On March 29, Rhode Island had 35 people in the hospital who were being treated for the coronavirus. Two weeks later, there are 201 residents in the hospital. There are 50 people in intensive care.

State officials have long expected a steep increase in hospitalizations, and a key goal of the governor’s social distancing regulations was to buy us time to prepare for the surge. We know the state’s three field hospitals should be up and running by the end of the week, but it’s still unclear when residents will begin using them.

The governor has said Rhode Island could reach its peak of coronavirus cases anytime between the end of April and the end of May. Researchers at the University of Washington say the country hit its peak on Saturday, but they project that Rhode Island’s peak will come on April 26. The state may need as many as 1,422 hospital beds to be fully prepared.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you this afternoon.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.