Richard S. Kelley, former state Superior Court judge, dies at 95

“I ask you this: In these times, do not be lacking in courage,” he told a jury decades ago, during his summation in the trial of a man he was prosecuting in the murder a Belmont woman in her home. “Be true to yourselves, then you will be true to the defendant. You will be true to the people of the Commonwealth. You will be true to the laws we should all uphold.”

First as a prosecutor and later as a Superior Court judge, Richard S. Kelley played a leading role in decades of trials, including one from early in his career that drew renewed attention years after he retired.

Mr. Kelley had been nominated to the Superior Court bench by Governor Edward King.

He spoke those words in court on Nov. 22, 1963 – before the judge broke the news to the jury that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated earlier in the day. The scene was revisited, along with the rest of the trial, in Sebastian Junger’s 2006 book “A Death in Belmont,” an excerpt of which was published in Vanity Fair magazine.

“No one on the jury knew what a difficult moment this must have been for Richard Kelley,” Junger wrote. “He was from Boston. He was Irish. The terrible news had come into the courthouse just hours earlier, and he had delivered his entire summation knowing something that almost no one else in the room knew.”

Mr. Kelley, who had been treated for heart ailments, died Wednesday. He was 95 and had divided his time between Braintree and Kennebunkport, Maine, after living in Belmont for many years.

As the prosecutor in the trial of Leroy Smith, who was convicted of murdering Bessie Goldberg, Mr. Kelley was a key character in Junger’s book.

Junger had grown up in Belmont and was 14 months old when that murder occurred in March 1963 not far from his family’s home. About two years later, Albert DeSalvo confessed to the Boston Strangler murders. DeSalvo had done handyman work at the Junger family’s home around the time when Bessie Goldberg was killed.

Could DeSalvo have been the murderer, rather than Smith? In a 2006 Globe interview, Junger said the DeSalvo theory was “a long shot, but was enough of a possibility at the time for investigators to take it seriously.”

Junger called his re-examination of the case “a book about ambiguity” – one that asked some questions that cannot be answered.

As for Mr. Kelley, he told the Globe in 2006 that “from the evidence we had and presented, I have no question that Roy Smith was guilty. On the other hand, it was a circumstantial case, and one can’t reject the fact that there is always a possibility that unusual circumstances occurred.”

Such candor, even regarding a trial in which he had secured a conviction as the prosecutor, was characteristic of Mr. Kelley, his family said.

“He was honest as the day is long,” said his wife, Jane.

“My father was probably the most honest person I know,” said his daughter Beth Gallagher of Belmont. “He had such a sense of fairness.”

Junger also took note of those traits, writing in his book:

“Richard Kelley served with the Navy in the Pacific during World War II and was slated, along with his brother, to be part of the force that was to attack mainland Japan. Richard Kelley was a man who was very clear – all law aside – on the concept of duty, on the concept of right and wrong.”

A middle child – the fourth of seven siblings – Mr. Kelley was born and grew up in Somerville.

His father, David J. Kelley, was a lawyer who was involved in Somerville’s Democratic Party and had served as city solicitor. His mother, Grace Kennedy, was a Radcliffe College graduate who instilled in their children the importance of a good education.

Mr. Kelley graduated from Boston College High School and studied philosophy at the College of the Holy Cross, from which he received a bachelor’s degree.

During World War II, Mr. Kelley served as a Navy ensign and was a communications officer on an LST – a landing ship, tank. His family said he was on his way to fight in Japan when the atomic bombs were dropped on that country, bringing the war to an end.

“After he came back from World War II, the GI Bill allowed him to go to law school,” said his son Richard Jr. of Beverly.

Mr. Kelley graduated from Boston University School of Law and entered private practice with his father. He became a part-time Middlesex County assistant district attorney in the late 1950s.

Governor Edward J. King nominated Mr. Kelley in 1979 to serve as a Superior Court judge. Mr. Kelley retired from the bench in 1994 and afterward was a part-time arbitrator and mediator.

“I know a lot of judges prefer the civil side, and some enjoy the criminal side,” his son said. “But my father enjoyed both and didn’t mind which session they put him in.”

In 1949, Mr. Kelley married Barbara Fahey, a librarian, and they had seven children. She died in 1987.

Mr. Kelley, who in the 1950s had managed John F. Kennedy’s US Senate campaign efforts in Somerville, was attending an event at the Kennedy Library when he met Jane Cronin, the library’s special events coordinator. They had both been widowed, and they married in 1993.

“Everything about him was just perfection,” she said. “He was such a decent, honorable human being, and my children all loved him. He was a wonderful role model for my children.”

His stepdaughter Gigi Proman of Needham recalled that she and her siblings were fairly young when their father died, and Mr. Kelley “became a very strong and loving father figure.''

Were it not for Mr. Kelley, she added, "none of our children would have had a grandfather, and he was every inch a grandfather.”

A service will be announced for Mr. Kelley, who in addition to his wife, daughter, son, and stepdaughter leaves two other daughters, Kathleen Padis of Milton and Barbara of Bedford; three other sons, Paul of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Laurence of Lynn, and J. Peter of Belmont; two other stepdaughters, Margaret MacKenzie of Walpole and Grace Greene of Plymouth; two other stepsons, Mark Cronin of Dorchester and Francis Cronin Jr. of Holbrook; 23 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Through his example, and with gentle reminders when needed, Mr. Kelley taught his children the virtues of kindness and fairness.

“If we ever started to say something mean about somebody, Dad would stop us and remind us: ‘You never know what that person is going through.’ He’d say, ‘This person never said anything unkind about you,’ ” his daughter Beth recalled.

Mr. Kelley also “had a very whimsical, fun sense of humor, and never took himself too seriously,” she added.

“He was someone who loved life. He loved all of life,” Beth said. “He loved people, doing things, politics – everything. When I look back at how Dad lived his life, it was such an example to all of us.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.