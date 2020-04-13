Roger Williams University School of Law names new dean

On July 1, Bowman will become RWU Law’s sixth dean, succeeding Michael J. Yelnosky, who is stepping down after six years as dean and who will remain a full-time professor at the law school. RWU Law is Rhode Island’s only law school.

BRISTOL, R.I. -- The Roger Williams University School of Law on Monday announced that its new dean will be Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law since 2015.

In a letter to colleagues, Yelnosky described Bowman as “a proven leader, teacher, and scholar” who is “well-acquainted with the challenges and opportunities presented by the current state of legal education and the rapid changes taking place in law practice.”

As dean of West Virginia’s only law school, Bowman helped launch new programs that were online and in-person; foreign and domestic; for non-lawyers, law students, and law school graduates. “Frankly, it is hard to imagine a more qualified candidate to become our next dean,” Yelnosky wrote.

A native of West Virginia, Bowman became dean of the WVU College of Law in 2015 after serving for a year as interim dean at the school. He had been associate dean of academic affairs. He first joined the faculty in 2009 and became a “widely published, nationally recognized scholar on international trade law and legal education,” Yelnosky said.

Bowman received the Award for Outstanding Teaching from the WVU Foundation in 2014, and he was named “Professor of the Year” in 2011 by WVU Law students. He is the founding director of the College of Law’s Geneva Study Abroad Program.

Bowman previously taught at Mississippi College School of Law and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He earned a bachelor’s degree at WVU in international studies and economics. He received a master’s degree in economics from the University of Exeter, England, and a law degree from the Northwestern University School of Law.

