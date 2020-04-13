Steve Lapham, a football and baseball standout at Newburyport High

Steve Lapham’s leadership and determination made him stand out as a three-season athlete at Newburyport High and a four-year letter winner in football and baseball at Tufts University.

``He always played with passion and energy and was a positive teammate,’’ recalled Tufts head baseball coach John Casey.

Lapham rose to the occasion against Matignon High in the 1997 Division 4 Super Bowl championship at Boston University’s Nickerson Field, scoring the winning touchdown and making a game-saving defensive play.

``It was my most memorable moment as an athlete,’’ said Lapham of the 12-8 victory.

An inductee to Newburyport High’s Wall of Fame, Lapham helped lead the Clippers to two Super Bowl titles. He had career totals of 1,510 rushing yards and 152 points.

Advertisement

He was a three-year starting forward on the basketball team and on the baseball field was one of the best pitchers in program history, with a career 26-3 record, 1.91 earned run average, and 225 strikeouts.

His desire to play two sports in college was one of the reasons he chose Tufts.

As a freshman in 1999, when an injured baseball teammate could not start, Lapham took the mound and earned his first college victory. Afterwards, Casey gave him the game ball and Lapham, in turn, presented it to the injured player.

``It’s important to do those kind of things,’’ said Lapham. ``You get treated the way you treat others.’’

As a senior starter and captain on the football team, he helped pace the Jumbos to a 6-2 record, and on the diamond, he started nine games and posted a 3.30 ERA in 2002 en route to the conference championship and the NCAA regional tournament.

``Once you gave him the baseball,’’ said Bill Samko, former Tufts assistant baseball and head football coach, ``he didn’t want to give it back because he was such a great competitor.’’

Advertisement

Now a benefits counselor with Access Enroll, which provides insurance benefits for small businesses, Lapham resides in Newburyport with his wife, Amanda, and 1-year-old son, Zac.

``Athletics was a framework for discipline, working as a team, and being accountable,’’ said Lapham, president of the Newburyport Gridiron Club, ``and helped me manage relationships, trust others, and sometimes push them to improve.’’

Who should we catch up with? Contact Marvin Pave with suggestions at marvin.pave@rcn.com.