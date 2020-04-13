What Framingham’s history can teach us about the fight against coronavirus

The article was written by Kathleen Hursen, a former public health nurse for Framingham and director of education and training at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Division of TB Prevention and Control, with help from Dr. Alfred DeMaria. DeMaria served as the Massachusetts state epidemiologist and is now a consultant to the Bureau of Infectious Disease Prevention, Response, and Services in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

On March 26, the Framingham History Center published an article noting what can be learned from how Framingham handled the 1918 flu pandemic and how many of those same tactics are being used today during the current coronavirus pandemic.

As fear and misinformation circulate about the coronavirus pandemic, two local medical professionals decided to use history to help others understand that the methods being used to fight and manage the pandemic are tried and true.

“Since most people today have not lived through a major disease outbreak like the coronavirus pandemic, we realize that it’s very challenging to understand the difficult and confusing and sometimes misleading messages about the coronavirus pandemic,” said Hursen.

Hursen said she hoped that by writing an article centered around the history of Framingham, people would better understand the context of methods such as social distancing and quarantining that are used today, as well as be soothed by knowing that these methods work.

"In the past we learned a lot about how to control major outbreaks like the 1918 flu pandemic and that knowledge is helping us control and contain coronavirus today,” said Hursen.

In 1916, Framingham was chosen as the site of a landmark study called the Framingham Community Health and the Tuberculosis Demonstration, which developed a public health model that was shared around the world to prevent the spread of TB and reduce its death rate.

Due to this study, Framingham had been working hard to enhance the health services it provided by the time the 1918 flu pandemic came along. This plan included trained doctors and nurses who made house calls, free physical exams, and many community education initiatives focused on educating residents on sanitation and disease prevention.

Residents trusted their local doctors and had been educated on the spread of airborne viruses and prevention tactics, which resulted in the town having one of the lowest death rates in the country during the flu pandemic.

The flu pandemic resulted in a major public health emergency. Hospitals and staffs were overwhelmed, all public gathering places were closed, meetings were banned, those who were sick were instructed to remain in their homes, and residents were advised against public transportation. Sound familiar?

“[People] may think that this pandemic that we’re having now is such a unique thing but it’s very similar to what we’ve gone through in the past,” said DeMaria. “History teaches us lessons that can be applied today and there’s the famous saying people who don’t learn from history are destined to relive it.”

Much like today, Framingham residents came together (in spirit) over 100 years ago for their community by donating resources to hospitals and delivering food to residents and medical staff.

“Framingham has important health history and I feel that it is a public service to remind people of this incredible public health model and the basic tenets that still apply — trust, consistent messaging, and community,” said Annie Murphy, executive director of the Framingham History Center.