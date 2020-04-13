Wind gusts could hit 70 miles per hour across Massachusetts and New England Monday

Keep an eye out for the high winds this afternoon.

Tree damage and power outages are possible. Here’s the latest on the storm.

A fierce weather system will sweep though Massachusetts and neighboring states Monday, bringing high winds and pouring rain. The winds are expected to whip through the afternoon.

Likely wind strength by city. National Weather Service (custom credit)/NWS

The winds will be strongest in the afternoon hours. National Weather Service (custom credit)/NWS

Wind gusts could hit 70 miles per hour in Foxborough, Taunton, and Providence among other communities.

The gusts will be weakest - albeit still in the 45-to-55-mile-per-hour range - on the Cape and Islands and in Western Massachusetts, according to the weather service.

Wind gust predictions across the region. National Weather Service (custom credit)/NWS

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that the turbulent conditions could impact flight schedules at Logan International Airport in East Boston and at airports along the East Coast.

The winds will be accompanied by heavy rains, the weather service said.

“Rain has already moved into southern New England this morning and it’s here to stay,'' forecasters wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “1 to 2 inches of rain are expected to fall with locally higher amounts. This may lead to some urban and poor drainage flooding issues,” forecasters said.

















