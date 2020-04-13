Wind gusts could hit 70 miles per hour across Massachusetts and New England Monday

A fierce weather system will sweep though Massachusetts and neighboring states Monday, bringing high winds and pouring rain. The winds are expected to whip through the afternoon.
Tree damage and power outages are possible. Here’s the latest on the storm.
Keep an eye out for the high winds this afternoon.
Wind gusts could hit 70 miles per hour in Foxborough, Taunton, and Providence among other communities.
The gusts will be weakest - albeit still in the 45-to-55-mile-per-hour range - on the Cape and Islands and in Western Massachusetts, according to the weather service.
The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that the turbulent conditions could impact flight schedules at Logan International Airport in East Boston and at airports along the East Coast.
✈️Traffic Report: A mix of 🌧️/☁️/💨 could slow flights today at @BostonLogan, @BWI_Airport, @Dulles_Airport, @EWRairport, @JFKairport, @LGAairport, @PHLAirport and @Reagan_Airport. ⛈️ are possible at @ATLairport, @CLTAirport and @flymemphis. https://t.co/6SfCVdlLho pic.twitter.com/fpfCwTwfc9— The FAA (@FAANews) April 13, 2020
The winds will be accompanied by heavy rains, the weather service said.
“Rain has already moved into southern New England this morning and it’s here to stay,'' forecasters wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “1 to 2 inches of rain are expected to fall with locally higher amounts. This may lead to some urban and poor drainage flooding issues,” forecasters said.
Rain has already moved into southern New England this morning and it's here to stay. 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected to fall with locally higher amounts. This may lead to some urban and poor drainage flooding issues. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/SvZUGeq0mV— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 13, 2020
