With supplies short, R.I. emergency room doctors seek donations of masks, face shields, surgical caps

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Dr. Otis Warren, a Providence resident who is president of the American College of Emergency Physicians in Rhode Island.

Question: What prompted you to organize a drive for face masks and other personal protective equipment for emergency room doctors in Rhode Island?

Answer: Globally, personal protective equipment has turned into a black-market type of economic situation. You read reports of people showing up at factories in China with bags of cash. Our hospitals are trying as hard as they can, but they are inundated with calls and e-mails, and many of them are scams with exorbitantly priced masks.

You read about the Patriots getting a planeload of masks -- that is great, but that is not the way needed equipment is supposed to arrive in the supply chain. The national stockpile is down to 10 percent now, and that is reserved for federal employees. We are running low, and it’s concerning to everyone. For all my colleagues and administrators in the health care field, this is priority number one.

Q: What are emergency room doctors doing to adjust to this scarcity of personal protective equipment?

A: Our hospitals have some N95 masks, but they are very conscious of not wasting them. This is like your grandfather’s watch -- something you protect with your life. If a mask does become soiled or unusable, you have to show the old mask and sign out a new mask. Everyone is stretching their masks. We are wearing them for many shifts in a row. They are surprisingly durable, but they are not rated for use that long. I have one N95 mask that I’ve had for seven eight-hour shifts. It’s safer than not having one.

But for the first time in my life, when I’m resuscitating someone, I notice that the difference between you helping them and you becoming that person is this line that is becoming vanishingly small. And the more we lose our medical equipment, the thinner that line becomes.

Q: So what are local emergency rooms doctors doing about the shortage of equipment?

A: The American College of Emergency Physicians represents 233 Rhode Island emergency room doctors, who work in every hospital in the state. I am president of the Rhode Island chapter. I work at The Miriam Hospital. When the critically low supply of protective equipment became evident, we looked at going out and trying to secure masks from manufacturers. But we realized we don’t have the funds or the capability of bargaining with factories in China. It’s pitting country vs. country, state vs. state, hospital vs. hospital, even hospital unit against unit. So the next best thing is to try to collect protective equipment that is already in our community.

Q: Who would have that kind of protective equipment in Rhode Island?

A: For example, those who do insulation work would have masks, particularly the N95 masks. Also construction companies, painting or marine companies, and people who have done projects around their house and bought masks for home renovations. I went through my garage and found an N95 mask from 10 years ago. People are sitting on these small supplies, so we started a campaign this week -- called Find Us PPE -- for Rhode Island emergency doctors.

Q: What are the main pieces of equipment that doctors need?

A: The number one thing is N95 masks. The second thing is face shields -- a plastic shield that’s attached to an elastic band behind your head to protect your face from droplets or spray from infected patients. Third would be hair covers -- surgical caps. We have had a great response from people sewing cloth masks, but those don’t provide respiratory protection. If they want to sew us anything, sew us surgical caps, which provide protection from droplets landing on our heads. They can be washed and reused. We are looking for fabric that is washable. Tyvek comes to mind. Tubeless body suits are also needed.

Q: How can people donate protective equipment?

A: Go to the Rhode Island Blood Center at 405 Promenade St. in Providence between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s behind the Providence Place mall, next to the IHOP. If you go through the garage doors, we have set up two drop bins on the left, opposite the doors to the Rhode Island Medical Society. We have filled up one bin about halfway already. We have collected about 50 masks -- mostly N95 masks and surgical masks.

The frustrating thing is the lag time between companies ramping up manufacturing to make masks and getting them into the hands of emergency room doctors. We need the masks now. That is an important part of why we are asking for these donations now. These are masks your neighbors have, and they are already in the state. We can take them from the donation box and get them to the doctors.

