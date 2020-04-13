Woman dies in Sunday evening Falmouth fire

A woman died in a single-alarm house fire in Falmouth Sunday evening, officials said.

Crews were called to a blaze at 663 Gifford St. around 5:15 p.m., Falmouth firefighters and the state fire marshal’s office said. By the time they arrived at the scene, firefighters said the single family home was well involved in flames.

Firefighters said they pulled a person from the home while battling the blaze. Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said the victim was an older woman and did not survive.