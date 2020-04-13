1 in 100 New York residents have now tested positive for coronavirus

There are 195,031 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, per the count New York officials released Monday. With a 2019 estimated population of 19.45 million, that equates to an infection rate of 1% for the state of New York.

As of Monday, over 1 in 100 state residents have now tested positive for the disease, or 1% - far higher than in even the hardest hit nations like Spain, where that figure is only a third of a percent.

The coronavirus outbreak in New York state, now larger in scale than in any other country in the world, also appears to be the most highly concentrated, state statistics show.

"Why New York? Why are we seeing this level of infection? . . . It's very simple: It's about density," said New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news conference Monday morning. "The dense environments are its feeding grounds."

At the early coronavirus cluster in New Rochelle, he said, one or two infected people attended gatherings of hundreds and the virus "spread like wildfire."

New York's less dense counties - some of which have more cows than people, Cuomo said - have very few hospitalizations. Ninety-four percent of patients hospitalized are in New York City, Rockland and Westchester County (which includes New Rochelle) or Long Island.

The state's figures are led by New York City, whose five boroughs had 104,410 cases as of Sunday spread across a 2018 Census-estimated population of 8.4 million. That's an infection rate of 1.2%.

In Europe, the only place where the virus disaster rivals what is now happening in the United States, no country appears to have such a high concentration of cases. Spain's infection has reached 0.36% of the country's 2018 population, Switzerland's figure is at 0.3%, Belgium's is at 0.27% and Italy's is at 0.26%.

In the United States, no state rivals what’s happening in New York, but New Jersey comes close: 0.7% of its population is now infected. Several other US states show worse outbreaks than those in Europe when analyzed on this basis: Louisiana (0.44%), Massachusetts (0.37%), and Connecticut (0.34%).

These numbers are based on 2018 World Bank population figures for Europe and 2019 Census estimates for the United States.