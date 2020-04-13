A city councilor wants to know: Is Boston ready for elections in the time of coronavirus?

Citing a desire to avoid a situation like Wisconsin, where a recent primary went forward despite a statewide lockdown caused by COVID-19, Councilor Matt O’Malley is advocating for a hearing to explore “preparation for the upcoming 2020 elections in September and November.” He wants representatives from the secretary of state’s office, the city’s election department, other relevant agencies, and voting advocates to be invited to testify.

A Boston city councilor is pushing for information about local readiness for a pair of upcoming elections, including the feasibility of contests that are entirely vote-by-mail, given the complications presented by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to be nimble, we need to be bold, we need to be aggressive,” said O’Malley on Monday.

While the state does not currently allow for no-excuse absentee voting, the Massachusetts secretary of state’s office has said state residents would qualify for an absentee ballot if they are ill, confined to their home because they may transmit infection, are a member of a population vulnerable to illness, or are avoiding a polling place as a precautionary measure in response to COVID-19.

For O’Malley, outstanding questions include how local election authorities are preparing for a flood of absentee ballot requests. In the time of coronavirus, having poll workers and voters at polling stations can be dangerous and runs counter to social-distancing guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, he said.

Part of the local discussion should include the prospect of having all-vote-by-mail elections in Massachusetts. There are precedents: Oregon, Washington state, and Colorado conduct their elections completely by mail, he said.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said.

O’Malley said he wants to avoid the chaos that surrounded last week’s Wisconsin primary. Because of the outbreak, there was a dearth of poll workers for the primary, which prompted the National Guard to disperse 2,000 of its members to work the polls. Milwaukee only opened five of its 180 polling locations and average wait times topped an hour.

“It was abhorrent,” said O’Malley.

The Wisconsin election also crystallized what’s expected to be a high-stakes, state-by-state legal fight over how citizens can safely cast their ballots if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the November election. Democrats are arguing for states to be ready to shift to much greater use of absentee and mailed ballots, while Republicans are raising the specter that such elections could lead to increased fraud.

Elections experts have said expanding mail-in voting will be key to stopping widespread voter disenfranchisement in the remaining primaries — and, crucially, the November general election — as the coronavirus turns the simple act of voting at the local polling place into a potential public health nightmare.

Here in Massachusetts, there is a state primary slated for Sept. 1, while the general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.