Here’s a list of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts by hospital

|Acute-care hospital
|Municipality
|Hospital size*
|COVID-19 patients in non-ICU
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|Total Confirmed COVID-19 cases **
|Addison Gilbert Hospital
|Gloucester
|Small
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Jaques Hospital
|Newburyport
|Small-Medium
|2
|1
|3
|Baystate Health ****
|Springfield
|Large
|134
|26
|160
|Berkshire Medical
|Pittsfield
|Medium
|9
|7
|16
|BI Deaconess Milton
|Milton
|Small
|33
|4
|37
|BI Deaconess Needham
|Needham
|Small
|11
|2
|13
|BI Deaconess Plymouth
|Plymouth
|Small-Medium
|23
|2
|25
|BI Deaconess Medical
|Boston
|Large
|88
|79
|167
|Beverly Hospital
|Beverly
|Medium
|37
|6
|43
|Boston Medical Center
|Boston
|Large
|140
|48
|188
|Brigham and Women's /Faulkner
|Boston
|Small-Medium
|38
|8
|46
|Brigham and Women's
|Boston
|Large
|50
|48
|98
|Cambridge Health Alliance
|Cambridge
|Small-Medium
|71
|14
|85
|Carney Hospital
|Boston
|Small-Medium
|N/A ***
|N/A ***
|N/A ***
|Clinton Hospital -Health Alliance
|Clinton
|Small
|0
|0
|0
|Cooley Dickinson
|Northampton
|Small-Medium
|9
|5
|14
|Emerson Hospital
|Concord
|Small-Medium
|16
|4
|20
|Fairview Hospital
|Great Barrington
|Small
|2
|0
|2
|Good Samaritan Hospital
|Brockton
|Medium
|N/A***
|N/A ***
|N/A ***
|Health Alliance-Leominster
|Leominster
|Small-Medium
|12
|3
|15
|Heywood Hospital
|Gardner
|Small-Medium
|6
|2
|8
|Holy Family /Haverhill
|Haverhill
|Small-Medium
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|Holy Family /Methuen
|Methuen
|Medium
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|Holyoke Medical Center
|Holyoke
|Small-Medium
|28
|9
|37
|Lahey Hospital / Burlington
|Burlington
|Medium-Large
|57
|35
|92
|Lawrence General
|Lawrence
|Small-Medium
|48
|17
|65
|Lowell General
|Lowell
|Medium-Large
|19
|23
|42
|Marlborough Hospital
|Marlborough
|Small
|3
|5
|8
|Martha's Vineyard Hospital
|Oak Bluffs
|Small
|0
|0
|0
|Mass General Hospital
|Boston
|Large
|157
|121
|278
|MelroseWakfield Hospital
|Melrose
|Small-Medium
|26
|7
|33
|Mercy Medical Center
|Springfield
|Medium-Large
|23
|10
|33
|Milford Regional Medical
|Milford
|Small-Medium
|7
|6
|13
|Morton Hospital
|Taunton
|Small-Medium
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|Mount Auburn Hospital
|Cambridge
|Medium
|34
|9
|43
|Nantucket Cottage Hospital
|Nantucket
|Small
|0
|0
|0
|Nashoba Valley Medical
|Ayer
|Small
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|New England Baptist
|Boston
|Small-Medium
|1
|0
|1
|Newton-Wellesley Hospital
|Newton
|Medium
|73
|22
|95
|North Shore Medical
|Salem
|Medium
|81
|25
|106
|Norwood Hospital
|Norwood
|Medium
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|Saint Anne's Hospital
|Fall River
|Small-Medium
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
|Boston
|Medium-Large
|N/A***
|N/A***
|N/A***
|Signature/Brockton Hospital
|Brockton
|Medium
|36
|11
|47
|South Shore Hospital
|Weymouth
|Medium-Large
|67
|18
|85
|Southcoast Charlton Memorial
|Fall River
|Medium-Large
|8
|6
|14
|St. Luke's Hospital
|New Bedford
|Medium-Large
|19
|4
|23
|Sturdy Memorial
|Attleboro
|Small-Medium
|27
|7
|34
|Tobey Hospital
|Wareham
|Small
|1
|2
|3
|Tufts Medical Center
|Boston
|Medium-Large
|23
|19
|42
|UMass Memorial/Memorial campus
|Worcester
|Medium-Large
|35
|11
|46
|UMass Memorial/Univ campus
|Worcester
|Large
|28
|28
|56
|Winchester Hospital
|Winchester
|Medium
|19
|3
|22
*Hospital size based on typical bed count: Small (less than 100 beds); Small-medium (100-199 beds); Medium (200-299 beds); Median-Large (300-399 beds); Large (500 or more beds)
** Excludes admitted patients with coronavirus symptoms, but test results are not yet back. The number can be significant — often as much as one-quarter to equal the number of confirmed cases.
*** These hospitals are part of the Steward Health Care system, which are not part of the Massachusetts Hospital Association. The association did not have data for them. Steward has also declined to provide such COVID-19 admission data to the Globe.
**** Baystate Health provided numbers to the Globe on 4/12/20, not through MHA. The data was collected on 4/11/20.
Patricia Wen can be reached at patricia.wen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GlobePatty.