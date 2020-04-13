Here’s a list of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts by hospital

How many COVID-19 patients does your local hospital have? Below is the most updated list of COVID-19 admissions released by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. This list — updated as of April 12, 2020 — covers only admitted patients with confirmed cases of the virus, but does not include admitted patients who exhibit serious coronavirus symptoms, but whose test results are not yet known — a figure that can be a sizable number. The association's data also does not include patients hospitalized for other non-coronavirus reasons. Acute-care hospital Municipality Hospital size* COVID-19 patients in non-ICU COVID-19 patients in ICU Total Confirmed COVID-19 cases ** Addison Gilbert Hospital Gloucester Small 0 0 0 Anna Jaques Hospital Newburyport Small-Medium 2 1 3 Baystate Health **** Springfield Large 134 26 160 Berkshire Medical Pittsfield Medium 9 7 16 BI Deaconess Milton Milton Small 33 4 37 BI Deaconess Needham Needham Small 11 2 13 BI Deaconess Plymouth Plymouth Small-Medium 23 2 25 BI Deaconess Medical Boston Large 88 79 167 Beverly Hospital Beverly Medium 37 6 43 Boston Medical Center Boston Large 140 48 188 Brigham and Women's /Faulkner Boston Small-Medium 38 8 46 Brigham and Women's Boston Large 50 48 98 Cambridge Health Alliance Cambridge Small-Medium 71 14 85 Carney Hospital Boston Small-Medium N/A *** N/A *** N/A *** Clinton Hospital -Health Alliance Clinton Small 0 0 0 Cooley Dickinson Northampton Small-Medium 9 5 14 Emerson Hospital Concord Small-Medium 16 4 20 Fairview Hospital Great Barrington Small 2 0 2 Good Samaritan Hospital Brockton Medium N/A*** N/A *** N/A *** Health Alliance-Leominster Leominster Small-Medium 12 3 15 Heywood Hospital Gardner Small-Medium 6 2 8 Holy Family /Haverhill Haverhill Small-Medium N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** Holy Family /Methuen Methuen Medium N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** Holyoke Medical Center Holyoke Small-Medium 28 9 37 Lahey Hospital / Burlington Burlington Medium-Large 57 35 92 Lawrence General Lawrence Small-Medium 48 17 65 Lowell General Lowell Medium-Large 19 23 42 Marlborough Hospital Marlborough Small 3 5 8 Martha's Vineyard Hospital Oak Bluffs Small 0 0 0 Mass General Hospital Boston Large 157 121 278 MelroseWakfield Hospital Melrose Small-Medium 26 7 33 Mercy Medical Center Springfield Medium-Large 23 10 33 Milford Regional Medical Milford Small-Medium 7 6 13 Morton Hospital Taunton Small-Medium N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** Mount Auburn Hospital Cambridge Medium 34 9 43 Nantucket Cottage Hospital Nantucket Small 0 0 0 Nashoba Valley Medical Ayer Small N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** New England Baptist Boston Small-Medium 1 0 1 Newton-Wellesley Hospital Newton Medium 73 22 95 North Shore Medical Salem Medium 81 25 106 Norwood Hospital Norwood Medium N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** Saint Anne's Hospital Fall River Small-Medium N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Boston Medium-Large N/A*** N/A*** N/A*** Signature/Brockton Hospital Brockton Medium 36 11 47 South Shore Hospital Weymouth Medium-Large 67 18 85 Southcoast Charlton Memorial Fall River Medium-Large 8 6 14 St. Luke's Hospital New Bedford Medium-Large 19 4 23 Sturdy Memorial Attleboro Small-Medium 27 7 34 Tobey Hospital Wareham Small 1 2 3 Tufts Medical Center Boston Medium-Large 23 19 42 UMass Memorial/Memorial campus Worcester Medium-Large 35 11 46 UMass Memorial/Univ campus Worcester Large 28 28 56 Winchester Hospital Winchester Medium 19 3 22

*Hospital size based on typical bed count: Small (less than 100 beds); Small-medium (100-199 beds); Medium (200-299 beds); Median-Large (300-399 beds); Large (500 or more beds)

** Excludes admitted patients with coronavirus symptoms, but test results are not yet back. The number can be significant — often as much as one-quarter to equal the number of confirmed cases.

*** These hospitals are part of the Steward Health Care system, which are not part of the Massachusetts Hospital Association. The association did not have data for them. Steward has also declined to provide such COVID-19 admission data to the Globe.

**** Baystate Health provided numbers to the Globe on 4/12/20, not through MHA. The data was collected on 4/11/20.