A first job comes with a big lesson

He assumed Tommy was there to pick up his paycheck and his mother was there to do some shopping. Just a couple weeks before, Davis had hired the 15-year-old to bag groceries on Saturdays. He’s hired thousands of kids over the years — Davis has been with the company for 45 years and is the manager of the store on Northwest Boulevard — but there was something about Tommy that stood out.

Al Davis was standing outside of a Market Basket in Nashua on a recent morning, greeting the customers waiting in line, when he noticed Tommy Cahill slide into the back with his mother.

He’d worn a tie to his interview. Those kinds of things matter to Al Davis. He’s old-school.

But in the back of the line, Tommy and his mother, Jennifer, were nervous. This was not a routine visit. Tommy was carrying his apron. And his letter of resignation.

It had been a decision they’d been wrestling with. “I didn’t want to overreact and I didn’t want to underreact,” Jennifer said. This was Tommy’s first job, and that kind of thing matters to Jennifer Cahill. Tommy was proud. Jennifer was proud of him. He’d been going to that supermarket as long as he could remember. Now he worked there. Several of his friends did as well.

It was simple and sweet. And then simple things became very complicated. Tommy was hired in late February. His first Saturday on the floor was just after he found out his school, Hollis Brookline High School, would be closed indefinitely because of coronavirus.

Jennifer became more nervous every time he went to work. She stuffed hand santizer in his pockets, and asked him if he felt safe. He said he did. But Jennifer did not. She made the decision.

They worked on the letter together one night, and the following morning, as they waited in line to get in the store, the sight of Davis at the front heightened their emotions. When they made it to the front and Davis greeted them, he could sense something was up.

They went inside. Tommy went to get his paycheck, and was surprised to find it came with a bonus, as well as photocopies of notes of appreciation from customers. Jennifer started to get emotional as she waited by the customer service window while Tommy went off in search of his supervisor, carrying his apron and his letter.

As she waited, Davis reentered the store and approached her.

“No shopping today?” he asked.

Jennifer took a deep breath.

“Mr. Davis,” she said, “I had to make a difficult decision.”

She didn’t have to say much else. Davis told her it was okay. He understood.

Al Davis, the manager of a Market Basket store in Nashua is pictured in the store. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

At that same moment, Tommy found his supervisor on the other side of the store, and attempted to hand in his apron. The supervisor wouldn’t take it. He told Tommy to hold onto it, and said he’d see him back at work when all this is over.

When Tommy returned to his mother, Davis took a moment to tell Tommy he had been doing an excellent job, and that these were unprecedented circumstances that no one knew how to handle. Go home, be safe, he told him; your job will be waiting when you’re ready.

Tommy nodded, a man of few words at 15. But Jennifer was overwhelmed. She made for the door, trying to hold it together. She was in tears by the time she reached her car.

Shortly after, she wrote about this small moment on her Facebook page. “We see so much criticism on social media right now, and a lot of it stems from fear and stress,” she said. “I thought it was important to share a moment of strength and kindness from an employer who has a lot to lose right now.”

Her post hit a nerve and it was shared widely, and word made it back to Al Davis, who is not a Facebook kinda guy.

He was surprised by the praise. What he had done seemed so simple, he said. “First jobs matter. This is their first impression of work,” he said. “I would treat anybody that way.”

Maybe that was it: In a time of endless complexity, he had made something seem very simple.

Or maybe it was that promise he’d made to the kid, the one we have all been telling each other over these hard weeks: Stay safe, and we’ll see you when this is over.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.