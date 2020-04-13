Lynn residents, businesses could face $1,000 fines if they violate new orders

Geared toward local businesses, the second order set several social distancing initiatives in place. To control the number of people in one area, a business must limit its occupancy to 40 percent of the normal number permitted.

The first order enacted a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and requires all residents to stay home unless they are providing for someone who is sick or receiving medical care. Lynn residents must also wear a cloth face covering when entering an essential business, communal area, or in public where social distancing is not possible.

Lynn residents and businesses could fines up to $1,000 if they violate city orders that went into effect Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Mayor Thomas McGee announced the executive orders Saturday evening.

Employees must wear face coverings while interacting with others, businesses must plan to regularly clean and sanitize surfaces, and floor markers promoting social distancing must be apparent. Customers also cannot loiter outside of a business after purchasing from it.

“These orders will ensure that the entire community can achieve the maximum amount of social distancing, while continuing to provide and receive essential services, and ultimately slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent that we can,” McGee said. “By taking these measures now, we get closer and closer to a time where we can all be together again.”

Under the orders, business at food service establishments can only be conducted through drive-thru, curbside pickup, or delivery.

Also, the orders restrict landlords and owners from evicting residents during the pandemic. General inspections, displaying units to potential tenants, and other non-critical activities are also banned. Landlords may only enter a tenant’s space to fulfill repair requests or if there is a life-threatening emergency.

Businesses and residents who fail to comply with the orders may have any city licenses and permits suspended or revoked, and may face up to $1,000 in fines.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.