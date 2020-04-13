Markey, Warren want coronavirus relief checks sent quickly to people without direct deposit

The two Democrats made the call in a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday. They urged the IRS to promptly mail checks to taxpayers who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, citing reports that the agency may not begin issuing paper checks until the week of May 4th, several weeks after the passage of legislation that established $1,200 relief payments for many Americans.

As taxpayers begin to see coronavirus relief payments land in their bank accounts, Massachusetts senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren want the Treasury Department to ensure those without direct deposit receive their paper checks quickly as well.

“We encourage you to do everything in your power to address this problem immediately and ensure that taxpayers quickly receive their stimulus checks, regardless of banking status,” Markey and Warren wrote in the letter.

Those with direct deposit are expected to begin seeing their relief payments arrive this week, federal officials have said. And the IRS last week rolled out a form online that allows users to update or add their direct deposit information in order to get their payment faster. But as Markey and Warren point out, this option does not alleviate delays for those who do not have bank accounts, or for those who do not send the IRS their information.

A 2017 FDIC study found about 6.5 percent, or about 8.4 million, American households lacked bank accounts. More than half of those who said they did not have a bank account said it was because they did not have enough money to keep in one. For those Americans, the IRS will mail out paper checks. But the Associated Press reported that the agency can only send out about 5 million checks per week, meaning it could take months to get all of them out.

“Even if the IRS were able to meet its stated goal of issuing 5 million paper checks per week, that would mean an unacceptably long 20-week delay on payments for some taxpayers,” Markey and Warren wrote in the letter.

Asked for comment Monday, a spokeswoman for the Treasury department referred the Globe to the IRS website that allows users to send the agency their direct deposit information and another tool that will allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.

For the millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work because of coronavirus-related shutdowns, accessing urgently-needed benefits has become a problem because state-run unemployment systems have become overwhelmed. As their income dries up, many people are turning to food banks and other charitable services. And nearly a third of renters did not pay their rent in April, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Addressing the relief payment issue during a White House press briefing on April 2, Mnuchin said the goal was for as many people as possible to receive their money via direct deposit.

“Again, let me just say, when Obama sent out these checks, it took months and months and months. I am assuring the American public. They need the money now,” Mnuchin said, referring to a Great Recession-era stimulus program. “We can process a lot of checks, but we don’t want to send checks. In this environment, we don’t want people to get checks. We want to put money directly into their account.”

Mnuchin said during the early April briefing that he was looking at options for those without bank accounts.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.