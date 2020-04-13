Seafood workers so close together they can 'feel each other breathe’

One worker told an advocacy group: "The person next to you sneezes or coughs and you feel that."

“Some people are working so close together they can feel each other breathe," workers associated with Pescando Justicia, a coalition supporting seafood workers, said in a statement.

Workers processing seafood at plants in and around New Bedford say their employers are putting them in danger of being exposed to COVID-19 by not providing face masks, not properly sanitizing their work areas, and forcing them in some cases to work shoulder to shoulder as they clean and cut scallops and other seafood.

On Monday, workers started delivering letters to more than 30 seafood plants and temp agencies in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, demanding that they do more to protect them. Roughly 2,000 people work in these plants — many of them immigrants who speak Spanish or K’iche', the Mayan language spoken by indigenous Guatemalans —according to a survey conducted by Justice at Work several years ago. But it’s unclear how many are still on the job.

The demand for frozen scallops in supermarkets remains high, said Thomas Smith, executive director of Justice at Work in Boston, which provides legal services to immigrant worker centers and is one of several organizations supporting the seafood workers.

Part of the difficulty these workers have is the disconnect between their direct employers, which are usually temp agencies, and the seafood companies they work for, Smith said. The seafood companies often claim they aren’t responsible for the workers placed at their plants by temp agencies, he said, noting that one worker reported that when he delivered the letter early Monday he was told to “go talk to the temp agency,” and “if you don’t want to work, you can go home.”

Along with calling for more protective equipment, more thorough cleaning, hazard pay, safety plans communicated in Spanish and K’iche', and the ability to work six feet apart, seafood workers are stressing the need for paid leave if they are quarantined or need to care for themselves or a family member who is sick.

Some of these companies have long shirked state law mandating that workers get 40 hours of paid sick time a year, according to Justice at Work — prompting the group to also file a class-action lawsuit last week in Bristol Superior Court against the temp agency Workforce Unlimited seeking recovery of unpaid sick time wages that predates the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear if any seafood workers have tested positive for COVID-19, but the working conditions in these plants could cause the virus to spread rapidly if they aren’t addressed, Smith said.

One of the country’s largest pork processing plants, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced over the weekend that it is shutting down as employees fall ill, according to news reports. About 240 workers at the plant are sick, accounting for about half of the cases in the state. Meat processors in Pennsylvania and Iowa have also closed because of sick employees.

