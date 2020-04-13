This is no time for crowds to descend on open spaces

Regarding Hilary Ziven’s complaint that Massachusetts Audubon and the Trustees of Reservations have closed their sanctuaries to the public (“Restrictions are imposed just when we need a refuge,” Letters, April 9), I want to say that as a member of Mass Audubon, I applaud the decision.

Mass Audubon does not have the staff to police our trail system or clean up after throngs of visitors. It is also the beginning of the nesting cycle for our songbirds and time for many other species to start reproducing. This is not the time for an unprecedented explosion of visitors.