Bill Belichick has moved on from Tom Brady, focusing on NFL Draft

Belichick’s philosophy on preparing a quarterback for battle will not change now that Brady isn’t pulling the trigger for the Patriots anymore.

The Patriots coach said it was “water under the bridge” when asked if there was desire to bring back Tom Brady this season and added that “it would be impossible to sum up Tom in a few comments … I’m sure we will be talking about him for years and decades to come.’’

Speaking with the media Monday for his annual predraft chat, Belichick said the Patriots will continue to formulate strategies to take advantage of his new signal-callers’ strengths.

Advertisement

“Over the last two decades, everything we did, every major decision we made in terms of planning, was made with the idea of what’s best for Tom Brady,’’ the coach said.

Now they’ll switch that strategy to whomever wins the competition this summer between Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and any player that might be added.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of time with both Brian and Stid. [Offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and myself certainly have a good feel for both those players,’’ said the coach. “Circumstances will be different this year, and we’ll see how everything plays out.’’

Belichick said it’s important to make sure the team gives “everyone a chance to compete.’’

As for this year’s crop of draft hopeful quarterbacks, Belichick called it an “interesting group … with some decent depth.’’

The Patriots have a dozen picks in next week’s draft.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.