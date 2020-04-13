Bruins’ Brandon Carlo is optimistic NHL season will resume, and he’ll be healthy when it does

“As time goes by, the picture is a little bit harder to see at times, but then I’ll read an article and realize they’re brainstorming every option, and my optimism pops right back in.

“I’m trying to do my best to stay in shape,” he said Tuesday on a call with reporters, “because I am optimistic about the season returning.

Though some of his peers around the NHL don’t share his sunny outlook, Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said he’s hopeful this season will resume.

“It’s been great to hear that we’re going to work as hard as we can to establish more games this season, and try to make that ultimate goal of awarding the Stanley Cup happen.”

On a different call an hour later, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was feeling a bit cloudy.

"I don’t see how this season is going to return. I really don’t,” Doughty reportedly said, adding that he had his doubts about hockey being played in August. "I think it would be tough to do that. It would affect next season … I know they so badly want to give out the Stanley Cup, but it’s not going to be like a real season.”

Carlo is in his second season as the Bruins’ NHLPA player representative. His job is to relay information from the league discussion to his fellow players. He gets help from alternate rep Torey Krug, six years his senior and his defense partner.

“Everything is so up in the air,” Carlo said, “that we haven’t gotten too much information in regards with what will happen with the season.”

Carlo was on the sidelines when the season paused, concussed by a Evgenii Dadonov elbow March 5 in Florida. Like Krug said last week, Carlo said he was a game or two away from returning, and his injury troubles are behind him now.

“Started to feel very good on and off the ice,” Carlo said. “Wouldn’t say it was that high-grade of a concussion. Just got a little dazed and confused there.”

