NFL Draft: Five tight ends the Patriots could consider

We’re breaking down some potential Patriots targets in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. Today, it’s tight ends:

Kmet possesses excellent size, strength, and catch radius, making him an immediate red-zone threat. He’s had some injuries but came back just a month after a broken collarbone last fall to make nine catches for 108 yards against Georgia.

Hunter Bryant, Washington, 6-2, 248, 4.74, 2

An explosive player who runs crisps routes, allowing him to attack defenses at all three levels. Bryant collected 85 passes in 26 college games. He’s not a dominant blocker but won’t shy away from the physical stuff, either.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri, 6-5, 258, 4.49, 2

Okwuegbunam has the speed and elusiveness to stretch the field like few men his size can. He has a receiving background, and the soft hands and tremendous body control to prove it. However, he does need to improve his blocking.

Harrison Bryant, Fla. Atlantic, 6-5, 243, 4.73, 3

It’s easy to see why he was nicknamed “The Franchise” by former coach Lane Kiffin after he capped his college career with a 65-catch, 1,004-yard, 7-touchdown season. Has great size and speed to go along with his velvety mitts.

Adam Trautman, Dayton, 6-5, 255, 4.80, 3

A Senior Bowl stud who answered all questions about his FCS background (he had 70 catches for 916 yards in 2019) with a great week in Mobile. The former QB prospect is a bit raw but plays with a burr in his saddle.

Best of the rest: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (6-4, 245, 4.66); Colby Parkinson, Stanford (6-7, 252, 4.77); Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt (6-4, 257, 4.96); Devin Asiasi, UCLA (6-3, 257, 4.73); Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (6-4, 253, 4.71).

Vitals from the NFL Combine.

