ESPN asks 100 highest-paid personalities to take temporary pay cuts

ESPN has requested that its 100 highest-paid personalities take temporary pay cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic while the sports world is on hold.

The news, first reported Monday by the Sports Business Journal, affects personalities such as Stephen A. Smith (believed to be ESPN’s highest-paid commentator at $8 million per year), Alex Rodriguez, Kirk Herbstreit, and Mike Greenberg, among others.

The pay cuts are voluntary, ESPN said in a statement, and full salaries will be restored after three months. ESPN executives were calling staffers Monday. It is unclear how many immediately agreed to the reduction.