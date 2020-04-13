Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday night

No live sports on TV? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each evening.

How much programming could NESN fill if it just showed games featuring a late, clutch David Ortiz homer? I say a full week’s worth, maybe two.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 1 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN 8:30 p.m.

Has Alex Burrows admitted to biting Patrice Bergeron yet? We all know you did it, Burrows.

Pistons-Celtics, Game 6 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Finals

NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Kevin McHale, who scored 33 points in defeat, joins Isaiah Thomas to talk about the Pistons’ clinching win. Hey, they can’t all be victories, and those Celtics were valiant.

