A list of the great “what-ifs” in Boston sports

▪ Danny Ainge drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo instead of Kelly Olynyk with the 13th pick in 2013?

▪ Brad Marchand didn’t leave the ice early in the final 15 seconds of the first period of Game 7 against the Blues last spring?

Not to be greedy, but what if . . .

▪ Harry Frazee didn’t sell Babe Ruth to the Yankees?

▪ David Tyree didn’t make the helmet-velcro catch in Super Bowl XLII?

▪ Asante Samuel snagged the certain interception that sailed between his hands right before Tyree’s catch?

▪ Reggie Lewis had lived?

▪ Ulf Samuelsson had never been born?

▪ Jim Lonborg started Game 7 against the Cardinals with normal rest?

▪ Lonborg didn’t go skiing after the 1967 season?

▪ Ben Dreith didn’t call a phantom roughing the passer on Sugar Bear Hamilton?

▪ John McNamara allowed Roger Clemens to stay in the game for the eighth inning of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series?

▪ McNamara started Oil Can Boyd in Game 7?

▪ Malcolm Buter played in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles?

▪ Red Sox center fielder Dom DiMaggio didn’t suffer a charley horse and come out of Game 7 of the 1946 World Series, one half-inning before Enos Slaughter scored from first on a double to left-center by Harry Walker?

▪ Bill Russell didn’t turn his ankle in the 1958 Finals against the St. Louis Hawks?

▪ Russ Francis was uncovered and the pass that went to Darryl Stingley was thrown instead in the direction of Francis?

▪ Larry Bird’s shot from the left corner in the closing seconds of Game 4 of the 1987 Finals went in?

▪ Joe McCarthy gave Mel Parnell the ball instead of Denny Galehouse for the one-game playoff in 1948?

▪ Rasheed Wallace had been in game shape for Game 7 in 2010 in Los Angeles?

▪ A sun-blinded Lou Piniella didn’t somehow corral Jerry Remy’s hard single to right off Rich Gossage in the bottom of the ninth inning of the 1978 playoff game?

▪ The Braves never moved out of Boston?

▪ The Bruins didn’t trade Ken Dryden to Montreal in 1964?

▪ Bill Lee didn’t throw the eephus pitch to Tony Perez?

▪ Ted Williams didn’t get hit in the elbow during a meaningless exhibition game while the Red Sox were trying to stay sharp before the 1946 World Series?

▪ Wes Welker didn’t drop Tom Brady’s pass in the Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants in Indianapolis?

▪ Fred Lynn played his entire career for the Red Sox?

▪ Len Bias had lived?

▪ Grady Little turned the game over to his bullpen after Pedro got the Yankees out in the seventh?

▪ Carl Crawford pocketed Robert Andino’s sinking liner on the final night in Baltimore in 2011?

▪ Troy Brown was on the field to tackle Desmond Howard and prevent Howard’s game-breaking 99-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XXXI?

▪ Bill Lee started instead of Bobby Sprowl in the final game of the Boston Massacre in ’78?

▪ The Bruins didn’t have too many men on the ice against the Canadiens in 1979?

▪ Rookie slugger Jim Rice didn’t break his wrist when he got hit by a Vern Ruhle fastball in the waning days of the 1975 regular season?

▪ Luis Aparicio didn’t fall down (twice) running around third base in Detroit in the final week of the 1972 season?

▪ Agent Alan Eagleson told Bobby Orr that the Bruins offered him a piece of the team to stay in Boston?

▪ Young Orr had access to today’s knee surgeries?

▪ The Celtics won the draft lottery in 1997 and selected Tim Duncan with the first pick.

▪ Tony Conigliaro ducked out of the way of Jack Hamilton’s fastball?

▪ Tom Yawkey watched that tryout in an empty Fenway in 1945 and said, "Let’s sign that young man from UCLA. He looks like a fine ballplayer.''

There. Thirty nine "what-ifs.'' All in a line. All of them good ones. All of them mine.

How many made you nod your head? Any of them too obscure or old? What would you add?

We have been blessed here in Boston with our sports stars and teams. But it always could be better. These are things we think about when there are no games to watch.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.