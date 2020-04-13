McCourty brothers advocate for return of WR Chris Hogan to Patriots: ‘Let’s bring an old target back’

Devin and Jason McCourty have pinpointed at least one free agent wide receiver still on the market who has a pretty good background in the Patriots’ system: Chris Hogan.

On their “Double Coverage” podcast, the New England defensive backs pushed for the Patriots to re-sign the receiver, who left the team as a free agent after the 2018 season but is currently unsigned.

“We get him back there, we got 7-11, always open,” Devin McCourty said of Hogan, who was a guest on their show. “We’re gonna have a new quarterback, [so] let’s bring an old target back. That’s what we do in New England.