MIAA board passes recommendations for spring season, including ending with sectional tournaments

“We stand ready to abide by any of these mandates,” said MIAA president Jeffrey Granatino, superintendent of Marshfield Public Schools, noting the situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak can change at any time. “We should do all we can to provide [student-athletes] something they can look toward.”

During a virtual meeting, the board solidified the plan for how the spring season will be conducted should schools statewide reopen May 4, per the current directive from Governor Charlie Baker. The board also approved temporary guidelines for this spring regarding out-of-season contact between coaches and student-athletes.

The MIAA’s Board of Directors on Monday unanimously passed all recommendations from the Tournament Management Committee regarding the structure of the spring sports season, including capping play with sectional tournaments.

The spring season would begin no earlier than May 11, and conclude with sectional tournaments by June 27 (rain date June 28). Monday’s votes gave final approval to a June 12 cutoff date, June 13 seeding, and June 15 start of tournaments for baseball, softball, lacrosse, rugby, tennis, and volleyball.

Other TMC recommendations approved by the Board of Directors included:

▪ A June 21 cutoff for track and field, with sectional championships June 27-28 (pentathlon would be held June 25).

▪ A June 11 cutoff for golf, with sectional tournaments only beginning June 15. Individual golfers (i.e., girls who played on boys’ teams in the fall) also would compete for medalist honors during team events.

▪ No Division 1A (Super 8) tournament in baseball, or individual tennis tournaments.

All qualifying rules will stay consistent for this spring — at least a .500 winning percentage, place in the top two spots (or tied) in a league, or satisfy the MIAA’s “Sullivan rule.” The board did not need to vote on this, since there was no change.

The Board also unanimously approved temporary changes to MIAA Rule 40, which governs out-of-season contact between coaches and student-athletes. Spring coaches will be allowed to communicate with more than 50 percent of their team candidates, with several conditions:

▪ Workouts must be voluntary, with no expectations or participation requirements.

▪ Virtual meetings should be held “sparingly and cautiously to avoid pressure to attend,” and open to all team candidates.

▪ A student-athlete’s tryout status and playing time cannot be impacted in any way.

▪ Coaches can recommend ways to train individually, but cannot organize workouts, encourage “captain’s practices,” or communicate with student-athletes regarding ongoing participation.

Board members were hesitant to put strict guidelines on how much contact is allowed before May 4. Among the concerns were the inconsistencies of virtual learning schedules, and varying school policies regarding how pay for spring coaches will be handled.

“We want our coaches and teachers reaching out and contacting kids,” said Cambridge athletic director Thomas Arria, adding it could be up to individual schools to police the out-of-season contact.

The Board of Directors also was forced to rescind its March 30 vote on Rule 56.1 regarding physical examinations for spring athletes. The board had approved allowing any up-to-date physicals as of March 13 to be extended through the spring season, and student-athletes who had not received physicals could do so by means such as telehealth or other medical approval until May 4.

However, MIAA associate executive director Richard Pearson told the board that in subsequent conversations with the Department of Public Health, it was determined the MIAA did not have the jurisdiction to make any changes to state guidelines. The board agreed to wait for any potential communication from the state to see if its recommendations could be approved.

“We’re open to abide by the statute,” MIAA executive director Bill Gaine said. “If the DPH were open to our rationale, we could go forward with that to our membership.”