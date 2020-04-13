Panthers make Christian McCaffrey the NFL’s richest RB

The team agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with McCaffrey on Monday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations told the Associated Press.

The Carolina Panthers rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility, making him the highest-paid running in the NFL.

The extension keeps McCaffrey, 23, tied to the Panthers through the 2025 season. The coming season would be the final year of his rookie contract, and Carolina had the option to pick up a fifth year in 2021.

It appeared to a matter of when, not if, the extension was coming after Panthers coach Matt Rhule made it clear last week that he viewed McCaffrey as a vital part of the franchise.

“I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around,” Rhule said. “And I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building.”

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and posted 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.

The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.

There has been some question about whether the team has overused McCaffrey the past couple of seasons, with him playing more than 90 percent of the team’s snaps — by far the most in the league by a running back. But Rhule expects that new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped lead LSU to a national championship last year, will be an important part of the offense.

“I hired Joe because I know that he’s going to utilize guys to their strengths,” Rhule said last week.

Union agrees to “virtual” workouts

The NFL and its players union have agreed to conduct “virtual” offseason workout programs until every team is permitted to open its facilities.

Teams can hold classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo sent to the teams that was obtained by the AP.

The three-week virtual offseason starts April 20 and runs through May 15. Teams with a new head coach have the option to also hold a fourth week for a voluntary veterans minicamp.

A team can’t begin its virtual program after April 27. Teams also can’t save their virtual weeks for use after facilities open and players return to the field.

Participating players must be paid the $235 daily minimum and players with offseason workout bonuses must be credited for their participation in those sessions. Each rookie player will receive a minimum of $135 for each day he participates in a club’s development program.

Former QB Jackson dead in car accident

Tarvaris Jackson, a quarterback who started 34 games over his 10-year NFL career, died Sunday night in a single-car crash in Alabama. He was 36.

Jose Garcia, a spokesman for the Tennessee State football team, confirmed Jackson’s death. Jackson spent last season as the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokeswoman Robyn Bradley Bryan told The Washington Post that Jackson was traveling on a road south of Montgomery when his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson, who was selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Alabama State, played five seasons in Minnesota, and while splitting time with Gus Frerotte, helped the team to the NFC North title in 2008. But Jackson was relegated to a full-time backup role with the Vikings in 2009 when Brett Favre came out of retirement, and he started only one game over his final two seasons in Minnesota.

Jackson signed with the Seahawks during the 2011 offseason but was traded to Buffalo one year later (he never took an in-game snap for the Bills). He then returned to Seattle as Russell Wilson’s backup and saw some mop-up duty in the Seahawks’ blowout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

After playing his last NFL game in 2015, Jackson was a graduate assistant at Alabama State in 2018 before joining Tennessee State.

San Francisco keeps two cornerbacks

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett to one-year contracts. Both Johnson and Verrett played sparingly for San Francisco last season but were brought back for depth in the secondary. Johnson was a originally a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and spent his first four years with the team … The Rams signed kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis as potential replacements for longtime incumbent Greg Zuerlein. Neither kicker has appeared in an NFL game, but both have had tryouts with NFL teams. The 29-year-old Hajrullahu has spent the past six seasons playing for three Canadian Football League teams, winning the Grey Cup with Toronto in 2017. MacGinnis was a record-setting kicker at Kentucky who went undrafted in 2018. He kicked in the defunct Alliance of American Football and in the defunct XFL over the past 14 months. Zuerlein agreed to a $2.5 million contract with the Cowboys on March 30 after spending his first eight seasons with the Rams … Linebacker Nicholas Morrow signed his restricted free agent tender with the Raiders. The Raiders placed a second-round tender on Morrow last month worth about $3.2 million. That allowed them to match any contract offer Morrow received from another team or they would get a second-round pick as compensation.