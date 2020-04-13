fb-pixel
Jim McBride

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam could be a real catch in NFL Draft

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated April 13, 2020, 51 minutes ago
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam believes playing in the competitive Southeastern Conference gives him an advantage over a lot of other players.
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam believes playing in the competitive Southeastern Conference gives him an advantage over a lot of other players.Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Gronkowski. Hoomanawanui. Okwuegbunam?

Could the Patriots force fans to again dig deep into the pronunciation guide to identify their newest tight end?

Albert Okwuegbunam — that’s O-coo-WAY-boo-nahm, for the record but as he says, “everyone calls me ‘Albert O’ ’’ — is among a handful of top-tier targets, and he soon could become a household name in New England.

He already sounds like a Patriot.

“Really just the competitiveness and winning aspect of it,’’ Okwuegbunam said when asked what drew him to football after first dabbling in basketball and soccer as a kid. “I obviously love to win, but I would say what I really love about the sport is the competitiveness of it. Eleven guys each have a battle to win one-on-one usually each play. That is what I love. Each play, if every guy wins their individual battle, usually it is a good play. That is really what I love about it.”

In other words, do your job.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 258-pound Okwuegbunam is a superb athlete with the speed and nimbleness to work the seam and get downfield quickly. He has excellent hands and vision.

A monster-sized receiver during his high school days — Okwuegbunam said he tried to model his game after former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson — he transitioned to tight end after enrolling at Missouri.

As he studied the position, Okwuegbunam became a film junkie, devouring footage of some of the more successful players at the position. His goal was to take pieces from all of their games in order to become a more complete player.

“I watched a lot of [Jason] Witten tape,’’ he said. “I definitely watched a lot of [Rob Gronkowski] tape. I really admire how he has a balance to his game. He’s dominant in both the run and pass game. I try and emulate that. As far as receiving threats, you have [Travis] Kelce that I watch. You have [Zach] Ertz with the receiving ability and then you have [George] Kittle.He has a little bit of everything.”

Scouts love Okwuegbunam’s speed — he clocked a 4.49 in the 40 at the NFL Combine, the fourth-best time for the position since 2003 — and his agility. He demonstrates nice body control, and his ability to consistently make defenders miss allows him to pick up a lot of yards after the catch.

Okwuegbunam likely will need to polish his route running — he’ll round them off occasionally, and he needs to learn to use his size to create separation underneath — but he has shown the ability to run most everything in the tree. The deeper routes, however, play to his strengths.

“I like to stretch the field. I like using my speed to my advantage. I love when coaches have the confidence to let me stretch the field,’’ he said. “Being a tight end, I feel like that is a big thing I can add to create mismatches and add that element to the game. That route in particular, but I feel comfortable doing a wide variety of routes. Whether it is short and intermediate, singled up wide against a corner, whatever.”

Okwuegbunam hasn’t flashed as a dominant inline blocker and will need to add some muscle and be coached up on how to take advantageous angles to move bodies if he’s going to be a factor in the run game.

Playing in the rugged and ultracompetitive Southeastern Conference for the past three seasons is something Okwuegbunam believes gives him an advantage over a lot of players.

“I believe that is the most talented conference from top to bottom. Just playing those guys every Saturday, I think that prepared me pretty well, and I was lucky to be around a really good coaching staff. They have done a really good job preparing me for the next level."

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.