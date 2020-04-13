Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam could be a real catch in NFL Draft

Albert Okwuegbunam — that’s O-coo-WAY-boo-nahm, for the record but as he says, “everyone calls me ‘Albert O’ ’’ — is among a handful of top-tier targets, and he soon could become a household name in New England.

Could the Patriots force fans to again dig deep into the pronunciation guide to identify their newest tight end?

He already sounds like a Patriot.

“Really just the competitiveness and winning aspect of it,’’ Okwuegbunam said when asked what drew him to football after first dabbling in basketball and soccer as a kid. “I obviously love to win, but I would say what I really love about the sport is the competitiveness of it. Eleven guys each have a battle to win one-on-one usually each play. That is what I love. Each play, if every guy wins their individual battle, usually it is a good play. That is really what I love about it.”

In other words, do your job.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 258-pound Okwuegbunam is a superb athlete with the speed and nimbleness to work the seam and get downfield quickly. He has excellent hands and vision.

A monster-sized receiver during his high school days — Okwuegbunam said he tried to model his game after former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson — he transitioned to tight end after enrolling at Missouri.

As he studied the position, Okwuegbunam became a film junkie, devouring footage of some of the more successful players at the position. His goal was to take pieces from all of their games in order to become a more complete player.

“I watched a lot of [Jason] Witten tape,’’ he said. “I definitely watched a lot of [Rob Gronkowski] tape. I really admire how he has a balance to his game. He’s dominant in both the run and pass game. I try and emulate that. As far as receiving threats, you have [Travis] Kelce that I watch. You have [Zach] Ertz with the receiving ability and then you have [George] Kittle.He has a little bit of everything.”

Scouts love Okwuegbunam’s speed — he clocked a 4.49 in the 40 at the NFL Combine, the fourth-best time for the position since 2003 — and his agility. He demonstrates nice body control, and his ability to consistently make defenders miss allows him to pick up a lot of yards after the catch.

Okwuegbunam likely will need to polish his route running — he’ll round them off occasionally, and he needs to learn to use his size to create separation underneath — but he has shown the ability to run most everything in the tree. The deeper routes, however, play to his strengths.

“I like to stretch the field. I like using my speed to my advantage. I love when coaches have the confidence to let me stretch the field,’’ he said. “Being a tight end, I feel like that is a big thing I can add to create mismatches and add that element to the game. That route in particular, but I feel comfortable doing a wide variety of routes. Whether it is short and intermediate, singled up wide against a corner, whatever.”

Okwuegbunam hasn’t flashed as a dominant inline blocker and will need to add some muscle and be coached up on how to take advantageous angles to move bodies if he’s going to be a factor in the run game.

Playing in the rugged and ultracompetitive Southeastern Conference for the past three seasons is something Okwuegbunam believes gives him an advantage over a lot of players.

“I believe that is the most talented conference from top to bottom. Just playing those guys every Saturday, I think that prepared me pretty well, and I was lucky to be around a really good coaching staff. They have done a really good job preparing me for the next level."

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.