Missing trivia nights at your favorite pub? Dorchester Brewing Company takes trivia to the web

Do you miss showing off your niche knowledge at pub trivia nights now that bars and restaurants have closed to the public? If that’s the case, look no further than Dorchester Brewing company’s virtual trivia Tuesdays starting April 14.

In partnership with Stump Trivia, the brewing company has previously hosted trivia nights at its Mass. Ave. location on Tuesdays nights, drawing a crowd of astute attendees. In-person trivia has been free, but with the switch to online competition, participants will be required to pay $20 per team to join a virtual game from 7:30-9:30 p.m.