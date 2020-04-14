Missing trivia nights at your favorite pub? Dorchester Brewing Company takes trivia to the web

Do you miss showing off your niche knowledge at pub trivia nights now that bars and restaurants have closed to the public? If that’s the case, look no further than Dorchester Brewing company’s virtual trivia Tuesdays starting April 14.
In partnership with Stump Trivia, the brewing company has previously hosted trivia nights at its Mass. Ave. location on Tuesdays nights, drawing a crowd of astute attendees. In-person trivia has been free, but with the switch to online competition, participants will be required to pay $20 per team to join a virtual game from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Each trivia Tuesday is limited to 12 teams of no more than 10 people each. The game will be held over Zoom and winners will take home Dorchester Brewing gift cards of up to $35. The bar offers takeout on beers on tap, so participants can enjoy their favorite brews at home while playing along.
Online trivia games are popping up everywhere as stay-at-home orders continue. Check out events to benefit other local spots like Plainville bookstore An Unlikely Story on Friday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m., or browse EventBrite for trivia nights hosted by independent game enthusiasts on a range of topics from “Friends” to hip-hop music.