Bamboozle kitchenware is cute, sturdy, and biodegradable

The North Carolina company Bamboozle upcycles bamboo fibers to produce bowls, servers, and other kitchenware. One of their collections, the Tiny Footprint, offers adorable eco-friendly dinnerware that makes mealtime fun for little ones. The five-piece themed sets come in a dozen varieties, from Wally the Whale, Penelope Pig, Olivia the Owl, to Sammy the Shark, and others ($20 to $25). Light but sturdy and dishwasher safe, a plate won’t crack if it tumbles to the floor. They will last for years, but when the kids outgrow the sets and you toss them, the material is biodegradable. Available at www.bamboozlehome.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND