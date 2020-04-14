Chef-made, family-style meals, straight to your door

The Virginia-based food tech start-up HUNGRY, a platform that makes buying meals from seasoned chefs time-saving and economical, launched in Boston last year. Companies widely used the service to provide high-quality catering for staff meetings or office events. Celebrities Jay-Z, Usher, “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio, and our own chef Ming Tsai are investors. While we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, HUNGRY has revamped its format and introduced a subscription meal plan HUNGRY@HOME, offering chef-made, family-style meals with no-contact delivery to your door. Each can serve eight and costs $100, or $12.50 a person. Delivery is free, and you can cancel anytime. You chose a menu and delivery schedule from one to seven days, picking among the many cuisines and chefs. There are Italian, Caribbean, Mexican, Asian menus, and more. Executive chef Drew Blanckenberg, who for years worked as a private chef and runs a catering company, offers choices like Baja chicken and carne asada. Chef Lorena Lorenzet, a restaurant veteran who also owned the Farm Girl food truck, is preparing lemongrass steak and za’atar roast chicken. Ming Tsai of Blue Dragon is taking part, too, cooking mala pork with pickled mustard greens with dan dan noodles, and teriyaki tofu and veggies. The service allows a break from cooking while saving jobs for chefs. “We want to help families and also replace the business the chefs lost,” says company CEO Jeff Grass. For every family-style meal ordered, HUNGRY has pledged to donate four meals to those in need. For details and to order, go to www.tryhungry.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND