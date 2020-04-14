Chickadee’s Ted Kilpatrick on the relief package, what he’s cooking now, and the crushing uncertainty in the days ahead

We’ve returned to cooking Mexican — tacos, probably, the most. And big-batch soups. I just made a white bean kale sausage soup that will feed us for a while. Stuff like that, soothing big-batch things like soups, have been easy to do.

Ted Kilpatrick, 35, co-owns Chickadee, a restaurant on the Seaport’s fringes that received a 3.5-star review in the Globe in 2018. Kilpatrick spent years working for O Ya’s Tim and Nancy Cushman at their New York City restaurants and for Barbara Lynch at No. 9 Park. Now he’s at home in East Boston with his wife and toddler daughter, Vivienne, watching “Sesame Street” and waiting for a loan to come through.

What’s the latest news on Chickadee?

The latest is a holding pattern. We’re waiting to see if and when the loans that came down from the [COVID-19] relief package come through. We had applied for a loan prior to the stimulus package, just in reaction to having to close down. Now the bank is curious to see if the [relief package] does it, which it doesn’t feel like it’s going to. Everybody is just waiting. We have a great relationship with Cambridge Savings Bank, our lender, but they found out the same moment we did, just watching on TV, about the relief bill. They’re waiting to see how it will work.

The Paycheck Protection Program, in theory, it’s good, but it requires you to hire your entire staff back by end of June; otherwise, it turns back to a regular loan and you’re on the hook for a few hundred thousand. It’s so strange: How do we have any timeline right now?

How’s your mental health?

A toddler is a good distraction for most of the day. It’s day to day. Some days, I don’t even think about it, and it’s a nice day spent with my wife and daughter, which I didn’t get a whole lot of. Some days, the uncertainty is crushing.

In a dream world, what should be done, from a policy perspective?

In a dream world, loss of revenue insurance, which we’re obligated to pay for our landlord, would cover the loss of revenue. It’s in the name. You’d think that’s a no-brainer, but a virus is not covered. Essentially, when SARS happened, businesses didn’t have to close, but it spooked insurance companies enough that they could lose money. So they included that a virus, or a fungal infection, isn’t covered. Apparently, rightfully so, now they don’t have to pay anyone despite the literal loss of revenue, which is not the fault of any small business.

Here’s a crystal ball: What happens next?

Hopefully, in a year, there is a vaccine. People will feel they can comfortably get back to normal in a normal restaurant. In six months, it’s going to be a much different scene. We’re going to have to limit capacity. It’s going to be like Whole Foods, one in and one out, and we seat people a distance apart. There will be a different approach to even serving a table, so you have to look at who does slow covers well. That’s really high-end fine dining restaurants. They make it more opulent, luxurious. I see kind of a combination of highbrow-lowbrow, spacing out tables, not doing as many covers, and we need to bring the luxury.

People won’t go out to eat if they’re bored; they will save it for a special occasion. We have regulars who cannot wait to get back in, and I’m sure that’s true. But people will approach public spaces much differently than they have in the past. It’ll be a combo of luxurious spacing of tables and, if you’re doing fewer covers, it has to be a higher price point. More luxury, more high-end, and continuing the takeout model.

How’s your staff doing?

I had 42 employees, and they’re all laid off. I feel like we’re still in the phase of boredom, for sure. I think that’s the biggest complaint. In talking to some of them, they’re realizing how much money they wasted on Ubers and bars. Most are OK, spending only money on random grocery trips, but bored and encouraged from parts of the stimulus package that take care of unemployed people. But, also, there’s the same crushing uncertainty of what and when. I am happy and proud that they all can’t wait to come back to work at Chickadee. They speak about it not as a question but as an eventuality. It’s nice to hear certainty, even if it’s misplaced.

The Seaport had been a symbol of Boston’s thriving economy. What now?

I wish I could say that I were more interwoven in that fabric. We’re between the Seaport and Southie, and we pull from Metro West just the same. But, from taking meetings with people, I know a lot of people are really invested in the success and development of the Seaport. I think that will continue to happen. There will be support there, for us and other businesses alike. I think we’re in a renaissance in the Seaport; you’re starting to see some of the big boxes go out and, in talking to some developers, they know they cannot do big box. They had to look at smaller business going in based on what they want that neighborhood to be, and I hope that will continue. If a restaurant is too small to fail, I think the Seaport is too big to fail.

What are you binge-watching?

A lot of “Sesame Street.” Screen time is up 8,000 percent. And “Ozark.” I’m deep into it right now. And we watched “Tiger King,” begrudgingly, which, wow.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.