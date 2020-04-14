Dishes you can make with what’s on hand

By Week 5, your imagination in the kitchen is just getting going. Several times I’ve improvised Nina Simond’s Chicken Fried Rice, which ran in this cluster of archived recipes you can cook from the pantry. Twice it had no chicken or scallions. Three times no peas. Sliced pork, broccoli florets, winter squash, and red onion slivers were some of the subs. It was wonderful every time. This week, try a refreshing spring dish of Asparagus with Prosciutto and Green Goddess Dressing. The spears are blanched lightly and covered with herb mayo (skip the cured ham if you like). If you do have a ham bone from Easter dinner, simmer it in a hearty bowl of Split Pea and Potato Soup. Brownie Cookies are a one-bowl project. The batter, studded with chocolate chips, needs to chill for at least several hours, so you might want to make it one day and bake it the next. The results — intense little chocolate confections — are exactly what many of us feel like eating right now.