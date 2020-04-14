The need to knead: More home bakers finding comfort in making bread

“Every morning they ask if they can have some of my bread,” said Aufiero, who was furloughed from her job as a preschool teacher last month. “Being able to bake bread and have it in my house and provide a staple to my kids has been very reaffirming for me, seeing as I can’t get out of the house to do anything else right now.”

Like many people doing their part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chelmsford resident Mary Aufiero is avoiding the supermarket. But she also has two sons who devour sunflower butter sandwiches , so she wanted to find a way to keep feeding them their favorite. Her answer: Home-baked bread .

Advertisement

Aufiero is far from alone in her newfound interest in baking bread. As Massachusetts residents hunker down at home in response to the current pandemic, many newly dedicated bakers are discovering that kneading, proving, and shaping loaves can help alleviate some of the pressures of this unprecedented time. Baking bread can provide something to do to pass the time, a sense of security, a way to engage suddenly home-schooled kids, and a comforting ritual in a time of anxiety.

“You need something normal, something you remember from your childhood,” said P.J. Hamel of Sandwich, an accomplished baker who writes for the blog of popular, Vermont-based baking brand King Arthur Flour. “A lot of people turn to food in times of stress because it reminds them of happier times.”

Indeed, so many people have taken up the pursuit in recent weeks that supermarket shelves have been stripped of flour and yeast. King Arthur’s online store sold out of these staples quickly, restocked late last week, and then saw a record-breaking surge of sales which rendered flour and yeast temporarily unavailable again, said vice president of marketing Bill Tine.

Advertisement

“The demand is just far outpacing the ability to get supply on the shelf,” Tine said. “People are baking at astonishing levels right now.”

Jamaica Plain resident Sophie Schmid is a registered nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital. Though her workplace hasn’t been hit as hard as hospitals for adult patients, working in medicine has been especially stressful and exhausting in recent weeks. Schmid has found an outlet in baking crusty, fragrant loaves of sourdough bread, using a starter — a fermented mix of flour and water that is the basis of sourdough baking — she acquired in the fall but had paid little attention to until recently.

The process, she said, helps clear the mind.

“It really forces you to be present — you can really only focus on literally the dough in your hands, Schmid said. “My mind could not be thinking about the news in the moment I was dealing with the bread.”

Sourdough biscuits. Essdras M Suarez/Globe Staff/file

Bread-baking can also be a valuable educational tool for parents. Aufiero, who incorporates baking in her preschool curriculum, has been using the process to teach her sons, ages 11 and 6, about the math and chemistry of baking.

Shannon Fry, of Charlestown, has also made bread a family project with her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. Though she’s always been an avid baker, Fry has traditionally leaned more toward scones and cookies than bread. When she realized the family would be spending more time at home, she decided to try her hand at sourdough. She and her children mixed up a starter and made a daily ritual of feeding it and observing the way it changed: its growth, its evolving smell, its developing bubbles. To date, they’ve made four sourdough loaves as well as yeast-raised cinnamon rolls.

Advertisement

“It’s a great project for kids this age,” said Fry, whose daughter has discovered a preference for homemade bread. “They love to measure and dump ingredients but they don’t necessarily have the attention span for something more involved.”

For Milda Contoyannis, a retired library assistant from Concord, staying at home more has given her time to experiment with recipes she has saved over the years. She and a neighbor have gotten around the flour and yeast shortages by pooling their available ingredients. Contoyannis has managed to pull together the components for English muffins, rustic Italian bread, and a rye loaf she described as not particularly successful.

She might have to depend on the neighborhood network a little longer. Stop and Shop acknowledges there is limited availability of yeast. Its stores are receiving flour, but it is quickly snapped up. King Arthur expects flour and yeast to be periodically unavailable in its online store for at least the next three weeks.

And eager bakers will be keeping their eye out for the return of these supplies, and the delicious, comforting breads they will yield.

“I could live on bread,” Contoyannis said. “Bread and butter — that’s better than cake for me.”

Advertisement

Sarah Shemkus can be reached at sarah.shemkus@gmail.com.