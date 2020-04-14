Recipe: 3-minute chocolate-fudge mug cakes take one minute to mix, another minute in the microwave

Serves 2

At times like these, we need chocolate. And man do we need it. That's where this 3-minute fudgy chocolate cake with a molten center comes in. It takes two minutes to mix the batter, one more to cook it in a microwave. I tried a lot of different ways and the results were not stellar (somebody's got to do this). Eventually I learned that the key is to omit eggs. While most cakes need eggs for a moist texture and a good rise, the microwave is not kind to eggs. Even with just one in this batter, the cakes were spongy -- not in a good way. To compensate for lack of eggs, use more baking powder than you would normally need for such a small amount of flour. Microwaves differ, so you may have to adjust the timing by a few seconds. Start with one minute, and if the cake still looks uncooked, put it back in at 10-second intervals. In a 950-watt microwave, the cake takes 75 seconds to cook, rises up to the brim of the mug, then sinks down as it cools. There's a treasure inside: a couple of squares of your favorite chocolate bar or some chocolate chips pressed into the center of the batter melt and ooze when the cake is done. This recipe makes two; cook them one at a time. Have your spoon ready. These cakes should be consumed just as soon as they're cool enough to eat. Oh, and be prepared for some serious chocolate delight.

½ cup flour ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ cup granulated sugar ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt ⅔ cup milk 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 4 small squares (1 ounce total) unflavored dark chocolate or 2 rounded tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips Vanilla ice cream or confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand two microwave-safe mugs (8 ounces each).

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt to blend them. Whisk in the milk, melted butter, and vanilla.

3. Divide batter between the mugs. With a teaspoon, push 2 squares of the chocolate or 1 tablespoon chocolate chips into the center of the batter in each cup.

4. Place a paper towel on the bottom of the microwave (to catch spills if the cup overflows). One at a time, microwave cakes at 100-percent power for 60 to 80 seconds (or longer at 10-second intervals, if your microwave has a low wattage), or until the cake is puffed and rises to the top of the mug. Cool briefly. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Sally Pasley Vargas