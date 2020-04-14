Recipe: Cookbook author Domenica Marchetti 's vegetable soup can be adapted to your pantry ingredients

Serves 4

Domenica Marchetti, author of seven Italian cookbooks, including "Preserving Italy: Canning, Curing, Infusing, and Bottling Italian Flavors and Traditions," uses this recipe as a template for a soup pot of pasta, beans, and vegetables. She suggests adapting "to the ingredients in your pantry, the changing seasons, and your own tastes." Marchetti, whose name on Instagram is @domenicacooks, regularly posts what she's been cooking in her Italian kitchen outside Washington, D.C.

4 tablespoons olive oil, or more as needed 2 medium carrots, finely chopped 2 ribs celery, plus leaves if there are any, finely chopped 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, lightly crushed 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (flat-leaf preferred) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary 1 bay leaf Pinch of crushed red pepper 1 medium yellow potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 cup diced winter squash, such as butternut or buttercup (in summer use green beans and zucchini) 4 cups water, or more if needed 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste 1½ cups cooked borlotti (cranberry) beans, cannellini beans, chickpeas, or 1 can (about 15 ounces) beans or chickpeas 1 tablespoon dried lentils, rinsed ½ cup tomato puree (optional) 1 piece (2-inches) Parmesan rind 1 cup dried small pasta, such as tubetti, ditalini, cavatelli, or conchigliette (small shells) Best-quality olive oil (for sprinkling) 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. In a soup pot over medium-low heat, combine the 4 tablespoons olive oil, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, parsley, rosemary, bay leaf, and red pepper. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the vegetables are softened but not brown.

2. Stir in the potato and winter squash, 1 cup of the water, and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes and squash have begun to soften.

3. Add the beans and lentils and stir gently to combine. Add the tomato puree, if using, 2 more cups water, and the Parmesan rind. Set on the cover askew and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to low or medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 to 45 minutes, adding more water to the pot if it seems too thick, or until the vegetables are completely tender and the lentils are cooked through. Use the back of a spoon to break up some of the potato and squash chunks to help thicken the broth.

4. Meanwhile, cook the pasta: Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for about 5 minutes (half the amount of time listed in the package instructions). You want the pasta to be undercooked; it will finish cooking in the soup.

5. Dip a heatproof measuring cup into the pasta water and remove 1 cup. Drain the pasta and stir it into the soup. Turn the heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the pasta is just tender. Add a little of the starchy pasta water, if necessary, to thin the soup.

6. Ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle olive oil on each serving. Garnish with grated Parmesan.

Adapted from "Preserving Italy"